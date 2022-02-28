Singular Genomics Partners with QIAGEN to Enable QIAseq Kits for the G4 Sequencing Platform

LA JOLLA, Calif., Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OMIC), a company leveraging novel next-generation sequencing (NGS) and multiomics technologies to empower researchers and clinicians, today announced a partnership with QIAGEN to validate its QIAseq kits, a product line for both DNA and RNA sample prep, with the G4 sequencing platform.



“We are pleased to partner with QIAGEN to make the QIAseq kits available to Singular Genomics customers. This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing a plug-and-play solution for our customers to seamlessly integrate the G4 into existing NGS workflows,” said Jorge Velarde, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategy at Singular Genomics. “Our customers will appreciate the ability to work with a global leader with a well-known reputation in molecular solutions.”

“QIAGEN is committed to leveraging its broad capabilities in sample preparation, genomics and bioinformatics to accelerate the adoption of genomics solutions across critical life science and healthcare applications,” said Dr. Thomas Schweins, Senior Vice President of Life Sciences Business at QIAGEN. “This collaboration agreement supports our efforts to enable genomics applications on multiple genomics platforms to further expand the breadth of options for researchers and commercial testing.”

To enhance specific NGS-based research, QIAGEN provides dedicated NGS target enrichment and library preparation solutions that eliminate bias and deliver uniform coverage. The QIAseq portfolio has an established track record of enabling customers across many life science research segments for detecting and characterizing changes in the genome, transcriptome, methylome and microbiome. As part of an integrated technology ecosystem, it includes curated databases, advanced primer designs, proprietary chemistries, cloud-based bioinformatics and customization of content to address significant customer needs for discovering previously undetected genetic variants and changes in gene expression.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. Our sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. Automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to more than 500,000 customers around the world in Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare) and Life Sciences (academia, pharma R&D and industrial applications, primarily forensics). As of December 31, 2021, QIAGEN employed more than 6,000 people in over 35 locations worldwide. Further information can be found at www.qiagen.com.

About Singular Genomics Systems, Inc.

Singular Genomics is a life science technology company that is leveraging novel, next-generation sequencing (NGS) and multiomics technologies to empower researchers and clinicians. Our mission is to accelerate genomics for the advancement of science and medicine. Our Singular Sequencing Engine is the foundational platform technology that forms the basis of our products in development as well as our core product tenets: power, speed, flexibility and accuracy. We are currently developing two products that are purpose built to target applications in which these core product tenets matter most. Our first product, the G4, targets the NGS market. Our second product in development, the PX, combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument to offer a versatile multiomics solution.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, other than historical information, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal securities laws. Any such forward-looking statements are based on our management’s current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual future results to differ materially from our management’s current expectations or those implied by the forward-looking statements. These risk factors that may affect our future results of operations are identified and described in more detail in our filings with the SEC, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for period ended September 30, 2021, filed with the SEC on November 9, 2021. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events or our future performance. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

For Singular Genomics:

Investor Contact

Matt Clawson

949-370-8500

ir@singulargenomics.com

Media Contact

Dan Budwick, 1AB

973-271-6085

dan@1abmedia.com

For QIAGEN:

Investor Relations

John Gilardi

+49 2103 29 11711

Phoebe Loh

+49 2103 29 11457

ir@QIAGEN.com

Public Relations

Thomas Theuringer

+49 2103 29 11826

pr@QIAGEN.com