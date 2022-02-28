Singular Genomics G4 Sequencing Platform Shows High Performance with KAPA Library Preparation Kits

LA JOLLA, Calif., Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OMIC), a company leveraging novel next-generation sequencing (NGS) and multiomics technologies to empower researchers and clinicians, today announced a collaboration with Roche to enable its KAPA Library Preparation Kits, including the KAPA EvoPlus and KAPA HyperPrep Kits, to work seamlessly with the G4 sequencing platform.



Library preparation is the first step in performing an NGS workflow and is critical to ensure a successful sequencing run. As a leading provider of library prep solutions, Roche offers a complete package of high-quality enzymes, reaction buffers and streamlined, fully automatable workflows to enable researchers to achieve higher confidence with increased sequencing efficiency.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Roche to make the KAPA Library Prep kits available to Singular Genomics customers. This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing a plug-and-play solution for our customers to seamlessly integrate the G4 into existing NGS workflows,” said Jorge Velarde, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategy at Singular Genomics. “We value the importance of working with a well-established and respected company in this market.”

“We are pleased to expand access to our library prep kits for Singular Genomics customers who will benefit from our advanced library preparation technologies,” said Cindy Perettie, Head of Molecular Labs, Roche Diagnostics Solutions.

About KAPA Sample Prep Reagents Portfolio

The KAPA Sample Prep Reagents* Portfolio provides tools to unlock the potential in every sample by offering solutions for difficult sample types and challenging applications, enabling the most accurate sequencing results. The KAPA portfolio, originally for NGS library preparation, now encompasses off-the-shelf and custom Target Enrichment probes and consumables to provide a single vendor service and support for all sample prep reagents for researchers. *KAPA reagents are for research use only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

About Singular Genomics Systems, Inc.

Singular Genomics is a life science technology company that is leveraging novel, next-generation sequencing (NGS) and multiomics technologies to empower researchers and clinicians. Our mission is to accelerate genomics for the advancement of science and medicine. Our Singular Sequencing Engine is the foundational platform technology that forms the basis of our products in development as well as our core product tenets: power, speed, flexibility and accuracy. We are currently developing two products that are purpose built to target applications in which these core product tenets matter most. Our first product, the G4, targets the NGS market. Our second product in development, the PX, combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument to offer a versatile multiomics solution.

