VitalHub Announces Multi-Year Licensing Deal With North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSX: VHI) is pleased to announce a multi-year licensing agreement of subsidiary Intouch with Health’s (“Intouch”) digital health platform by North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust (the “Trust”).



North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust is a new customer, contracting with VitalHub to digitalize its patient data collection processes and streamline its patient consultation services. The Trust delivers over 70 services across 15 sites, serving a population of over 500,000, and employing 6,500 staff.

This sale comes as a result of the Trust seeking to improve patient flow management across its clinical rooms, as a multi-site facility spanning across a large geographical region. Following patients’ paper trails between sites created undue operational stresses, with certain sites being as much as 40 miles apart. The Trust reported difficulty keeping track of the thousands of forms that are constantly in transit between sites, in some cases misplacing or losing forms in some cases.

The Trust will be receiving Intouch’s Flow Manager, eOutcomes, Room and Resource, and HL7 Channels solutions to address these challenges. These products are designed to increase room utilization and improve data recording outcomes. The Trust will now be able to manage clinical data remotely, which will increase patient flow and data organization. In turn, these solutions are expected to address the clinical room management issues the Trust is currently dealing with.

This partnership between the Company and the Trust is a multi-year, capital model licensing agreement, with an expected deployment time of four months. The Company is excited to engage in this new relationship and continue to grow its imprint in the UK Healthcare space.

“This sale provides further demonstration of VitalHub’s strong penetration across the National Health Services landscape in the United Kingdom, and beyond,” said Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub Corp. “With each new sale and customer relationship, we aim to continue to provide best in class health IT leadership, streamlining processes and improving operational efficiency across health systems.”

ABOUT NORTH CUMBRIA INTEGRATED CARE NHS FOUNDATION TRUST

North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust was founded in 2007, and currently provides health services to a population of over half a million people. North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust delivers over 70 services across 15 locations and employs 6,500 individuals. North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust is devoted to building a community, with the focus of caring for – and improving the well-being of – people. North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust is committed to building this community with the values of kindness, respect, ambition, and collaboration.

ABOUT VITALHUB

Software for Health and Human Services providers designed to simplify the user experience & optimize outcomes.

VitalHub provides technology to Health and Human Services providers including; Hospitals, Regional Health Authorities, Mental Health, Long Term Care, Home Health, Community and Social Services. VitalHub solutions span the categories of Electronic Health Record (EHR), Case Management, Care Coordination, Patient Flow & Operational Visibility, and DOCit Mobile Apps. The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently, VitalHub serves 275+ clients across Canada, USA, UK, Australia, Qatar, and Latvia. VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The Company is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol “VHI”.

