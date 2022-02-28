Media Advisory: BC Real Estate Association to Make Sweeping Recommendations Addressing Challenges in BC’s Housing Market

Vancouver, BC, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- British Columbia Real Estate Association (BCREA) Chief Executive Officer, Darlene K. Hyde, will be announcing a series of sweeping recommendations addressing current concerns with the province’s housing market, the real estate transaction process and consumer protection.

The recommendations are part of a comprehensive whitepaper, A Better Way Home: Strengthening Consumer Protection in Real Estate, BCREA will be releasing which explores the validity, scope and potential impact of the Ministry of Finance’s plan to introduce a “cooling off period” for residential real estate transactions, other potential consumer protections and the current state of BC’s real estate sector.

Members of the public can view the announcement via live stream and media will have the opportunity to ask questions via teleconference and in person following prepared statements.

Date: February 28, 2022

Time: 10:00 – 11:00 am (PST)



Participants:



Darlene K. Hyde, Chief Executive Officer, British Columbia Real Estate Association

Taylor Biggar, Chair, Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver

Natalie Holgerson, Prospective Home Buyer

Andrey Pavlov, Professor of Finance, SFU Beedie School of Business

Location: