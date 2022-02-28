AC Immune to Present at the AD/PD™ 2022 New Clinical and Preclinical Data for Alpha-Synuclein, Abeta and TDP-43 Programs

Five presentations at the International Conference on Alzheimer’s & Parkinson’s Diseases (AD/PDTM)



AC Immune’s Chief Medical Officer to participate in expert forum on translational drug discovery for a-synucleinopathies

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU), a Swiss-based, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a broad pipeline focused on neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that five new data presentations will be delivered at the International Conference on Alzheimer’s & Parkinson’s Diseases (AD/PDTM), taking place in Barcelona, Spain, and virtually on March 15–20, 2022. In addition, Prof. Johannes Streffer, Chief Medical Officer of AC Immune SA, will join an expert panel to discuss novel insights, challenges and solutions for innovative approaches in AD and PD therapeutics.

Prof. Andrea Pfeifer, CEO of AC Immune SA, commented: “AC Immune will present new data supporting its precision medicine approach in neurodegenerative diseases (NDD), notably the very first ever in-human study for an a-syn PET Tracer, with our first-in-class ACI-12589. By pairing our diagnostics with therapeutics targeting proteinopathies, we aim to shift the treatment paradigm towards better disease detection and prevention in the NDD patient population.”

AC Immune presentations at AD/PD TM 2022

Translational drug discovery in PD/LBD Phase I-III – Recent updates

Date: Thu, 17.03.2022 | 03:50 PM - 04:50 PM | Onsite Plenary: 115-117

Panelist: Forum discussion with Prof. Johannes Streffer (AC Immune)

ACI-12589 alpha-synuclein imaging agent

Discovery of [18F] ACI-12589, a novel and promising PET-tracer for alpha-synuclein

Date: Fri, 18.03.2022 | 10:25 AM - 10:40 AM | Room Onsite: 114

Presenter: Oral presentation by Francesca Capotosti, Ph.D. (AC Immune)

Initial scans using [18F] ACI-12589, a novel PET-tracer for alpha-synuclein

Date: Fri, 18.03.2022 | 06:45 PM - 07:00 PM | Room Onsite: 114

Presenter: Oral presentation by Prof. Ruben Smith (Skåne University Hospital, Lund, Sweden)

ACI-24 anti-Abeta vaccine

An optimized amyloid beta (abeta) vaccine that safely drives immunity to the key pathological species of Alzheimer’s disease (AD)

Date: Fri, 18.03.2022 | 04:15 PM - 04:30 PM| Room Onsite: 112

Presenter: Oral presentation by Marija Vukicevic, Ph.D. (AC Immune)

TDP-43 therapeutics & diagnostics

TDP-43 immunotherapy decreases neuropathology and confers neuroprotection through microglial engagement in mouse models of ALS/FTD

Date: Fri, 18.03.2022 | 10:25 AM - 10:40 AM | Room Onsite: 113

Presenter: Oral presentation by Tariq Afroz, Ph.D. (AC Immune)

TDP-43 and C9ORF72-related diseases 2: optimization of PET Tracers for TDP-43 proteinopathies

Date: Available online from 15.03.2022

Presenter: On demand presentation by Tamara Seredenina, Ph.D. (AC Immune)

About AC Immune SA

AC Immune SA is clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that aims to become a global leader in precision medicine for neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and NeuroOrphan indications driven by misfolded proteins. The Company’s two clinically validated technology platforms, SupraAntigen® and Morphomer®, fuel its broad and diversified pipeline of first- and best-in-class assets, which currently features ten therapeutic and three diagnostic candidates, six of which are currently in clinical trials. AC Immune has a strong track record of securing strategic partnerships with leading global pharmaceutical companies including Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Eli Lilly and Company, and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., resulting in substantial non-dilutive funding to advance its proprietary programs and >$3 billion in potential milestone payments.

SupraAntigen® is a registered trademark of AC Immune SA in the following territories: AU, EU, CH, GB, JP and RU. Morphomer® is a registered trademark of AC Immune SA in CN, CH, GB, JP, and NO.

