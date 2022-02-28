Singular Genomics Partners with Agilent to Enable the SureSelect Target Enrichment Reagents for the G4 Sequencing Platform

LA JOLLA, Calif., Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OMIC), a company leveraging novel next-generation sequencing (NGS) and multiomics technologies to empower researchers and clinicians, today announced a partnership with Agilent Technologies (www.agilent.com) to validate its NGS Target Enrichment Products, highly sensitive target enrichment panels with either custom or catalog kits, with the G4 sequencing platform.



With chemistries continuously enhanced since 2009, Agilent provides a full suite of SureSelect hybridization capture-based target enrichment products for library preparation and target enrichment, including exome panels and other catalog and custom panels designed to meet all the needs of targeted sequencing. Agilent NGS workflow solutions include automation platforms, sample QC and analysis software.

“We are pleased to partner with Agilent to make its SureSelect assays available to Singular Genomics customers. This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing a plug-and-play solution for our customers to seamlessly integrate the G4 into existing NGS workflows,” said Jorge Velarde, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategy at Singular Genomics. “Targeted panels are key for NGS research and given Agilent’s leadership in this space, customers will be excited to see Agilent and Singular partner to provide a validated workflow.”

“It is exciting to see a new state-of-the-art platform in the NGS market,” said Kevin Meldrum, Vice President and General Manager, Genomics Division at Agilent Technologies. “We are pleased to welcome Singular Genomics customers who will benefit from our market leading and high performing target enrichment solutions.”

About Singular Genomics Systems, Inc.

Singular Genomics is a life science technology company that is leveraging novel, next-generation sequencing (NGS) and multiomics technologies to empower researchers and clinicians. Our mission is to accelerate genomics for the advancement of science and medicine. Our Singular Sequencing Engine is the foundational platform technology that forms the basis of our products in development as well as our core product tenets: power, speed, flexibility and accuracy. We are currently developing two products that are purpose built to target applications in which these core product tenets matter most. Our first product, the G4, targets the NGS market. Our second product in development, the PX, combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument to offer a versatile multiomics solution.

