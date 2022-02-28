Worldwide Clinical Trial Management Systems Industry to 2027 - Featuring Advarra, ArisGlobal and DataTrak Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Trial Management Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global clinical trial management systems market reached a value of US$ 927.4 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 1,840.40 Million by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 11.50% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



A clinical trial management system (CTMS) refers to a suite of tools used to effectively plan, track, and manage clinical trials in medical research studies. It includes start-up timelines, monitoring and reporting protocol information and accrual data, financial management and billing compliance, and reporting and business analytics. It also comprises shared study calendars and standardized billing processes, including invoicing and subject visit tracking. Consequently, medical researchers worldwide are relying on CTMS to access transparent and unified critical components of study management and facilitate the transfer of patient data.



Clinical Trial Management Systems Market Trends:

Biotech, pharmaceuticals, and other research-focused life science organizations run complicated clinical trials for developing new medicines and devices that help cure various chronic diseases. In recent years, these clinical trials have become more intricate due to high research and development (R&D) costs, massive data generation, and the incorporation of advanced technologies. Consequently, there is a rise in the demand for CTMS as it serves as a centralized, web-based enterprise resource to support complex clinical research studies in real-time.

Apart from this, the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is positively influencing the need for cloud-based CTMS to conduct clinical trials of medical products, which play a pivotal role in treating critical patients. Moreover, the growing prevalence of new infectious and chronic diseases is augmenting the adoption of advanced diagnostics and drug discovery tools, which, in turn, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. In line with this, the increasing aging population, in confluence with the rising preferences for regenerative medicine and personalized treatment, is contributing to the market growth. Besides this, market players are developing automated CTMS solutions for improving productivity, study reconciliation, and data quality, which is anticipated to create a positive market outlook.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global clinical trial management systems market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on component, deployment mode and end user.



Breakup by Component:

Software

Services

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

Web-based CTMS

On-premise

Cloud-based CTMS

Breakup by End User:

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Firms

Contract Research Organizations

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Advarra Inc., ArisGlobal LLC, BioClinica Inc., DataTrak International Inc., DZS Clinical Services Inc. (WDB Holdings Co. Ltd.), International Business Machines Corporation, Medidata Solutions Inc. (Dassault Systemes SE), MedNet Solutions Inc., Oracle Corporation, Parexel International Corporation, RealTime Software Solutions LLC and Veeva Systems Inc.



