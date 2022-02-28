New York, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Military Radars Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06240581/?utm_source=GNW





The global military radars market is expected to grow from $50.93 billion in 2021 to $54.32 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $89.28 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.2%.



The military radars market consists of sales of military radars by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture military radars.Military radar is a detection system used to detect the presence, direction, distance, and speed of the air, ground, and sea targets.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The main types of military radars are land radar, naval radar, airborne radar, and space-based radar.Naval radars are X band or S-band radars installed on ships that detect other ships and land obstacles, providing bearing and distance for collision avoidance and navigation at sea.



The various functionality of military radar includes surveillance and airborne early warning radar, tracking, and fire control radar, multi-function radar, synthetic aperture and moving target indicator radar, a ground-penetrating radar that is used for weapon guidance, airspace monitoring, and traffic management, ground surveillance, and intruder detection, air and missile defense, navigation, airborne mapping, ground force protection and counter-battery, mine-detection and underground mapping.



North America is the largest region in the military radars market in 2021.North America is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The military radars market covered in this report is segmented by type into land radar, naval radar, airborne radar, space-based radar, by functionality into surveillance and airborne early warning radar, tracking and fire control radar, multi-function radar, synthetic aperture, and moving target indicator radar, ground-penetrating radar, by application into weapon guidance, airspace monitoring, and traffic management, ground surveillance and intruder detection, air and missile defense, navigation, airborne mapping, ground force protection, and counter-battery, mine-detection and underground mapping.



Growth in defense spending by emerging economies contributed to the growth of the military radars market.Military spending includes operation, maintenance, procurement of weapons, armored vehicles, and military research and development.



According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), global military expenditure rose to $1917 billion in 2019 which was a 3.6% increase in global military spending when compared to previous year. Defense spending by emerging economies like China and India also increased. China’s military spending grew by 7.1% and reached $261 billion, while India’s military spending grew by 6.8% and reached $71.1 billion. The growth in defense spending by emerging economies drove the military radars market.



High costs of radar are expected to restrict the growth of the market for military radar in the forecast period.Fire control systems, command, and control system, missiles, and anti-aircraft systems are some of the systems which are to be integrated with military radars, and maintenance of these systems are also expensive.



These high costs are due to the involvement of significant Research and Development and modifications in the radar systems. In March 2019, U.S. Navy has given $402 million to Raytheon for the modification of SPY-6 radars to exercise options of the Air and Missile Defence Radar Program (AMDR) and low-rate initial production (LRIP). High maintenance and modifications costs are thus limiting the growth of military radar systems.



MIMO (multiple inputs, multiple outputs) system is increasingly being used in the military radar market.MIMO radar system is used for simultaneous transmission and reception by multiple antennas or channels.



They are also used to gain a low probability of intercept radar properties.In June 2019, Abaco announced the VP430 Development kit which is designed for advanced electronic warfare applications using MIMO.



It has also announced VPX370, a 6 slot system developed specifically for aerospace and defense application. It addresses many application requirements such as digital RF memory (DRFM) and synchronous multichannel MIMO systems.



In July 2019, SRC, a New York-based defense research and development company acquired SAZE, a US-based company that works on research and development of radar for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition is expected to bring new capabilities to the SRC’s existing extensive radar knowledge base.



SRC will focus on leveraging the SAZE’s technology to develop life-saving systems for the armed forces. SAZE is established in 2012 and is involved in the research and development of radars.



The countries covered in the military radars market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA





