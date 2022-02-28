New York, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Women’s Digital Health Market By Type, By Application, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241042/?utm_source=GNW

Comprehending digital health with women, Women’s digital health is a wide industry that includes a range of products, services, equipment, diagnostics, and software that cater to special female requirements such as reproductive health, fertility, and sexuality.



To build women’s digital health applications, many service providers are investigating artificial intelligence, machine learning, and the internet of things. Because it is envisioned to increase access to healthcare, reduce inefficiencies in the healthcare system, improve quality of treatment, minimize healthcare costs, and provide more individualized health care for patients, digital health has been gaining traction.



Smartphone adoption, preventive healthcare acceptance, favorable legislation, and more financing are all factors driving market expansion and awareness. According to data shared by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs in 2019, Women account for 49.6% of the world’s population that is a total of 3.905 billion. The rising incidence of chronic and infectious diseases among women is expected to boost the worldwide women’s digital health market’s overall development.



The increased frequency of women-centric disorders such as osteoporosis, breast cancer, and menopause, among others, are a few of the major reasons that are allowing women’s digital health-associated devices to establish a robust prevalence across the world. Breast cancer, for example, is the most common cancer among women, affecting 2.1 million women each year and accounting for almost 15% of all cancer deaths in women, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic demolished a lot of major as well as minor industries. COVID-19 is one of the most hazardous pandemics that infected a majority of the world’s population. Since the onset of the COVID-19 from the Wuhan City of China, it scattered very rapidly in other parts of the world. To tackle the disruption caused by this virus, many governments have enforced stringent lockdown conditions which adversely impacted the global supply chains, negatively affecting manufacturing, product sales, and delivery schedules in the worldwide market.



In addition, during the pandemic, reproductive healthcare was designated as non-essential in various countries. As a result, digital fitness solutions such as smartphone apps and wearable tracking devices are expected to grow significantly in 2020. However, the manufacturing of devices associated with women’s digital health was significantly hindered due to the industrial closure.



Market Growth Factors:



Significant prevalence of women-centric diseases



Frequent outbreaks of diseases affecting women, such as anemia, osteoporosis, breast cancer, and menopause are a few of the most common diseases that, women all over the world are being diagnosed with. Along with being common, these diseases might be very critical for the patient. Due to the increasing occurrence of these diseases, it is now becoming a necessity to provide these patients with effective procurements. The demand for medications to treat these illnesses is constantly growing.



An increasing number of investment initiatives by established market players



One of the most noticeable trends in the women’s health devices market is the deployment of a number of investment initiatives, which is expected to contribute significantly to the market’s growth throughout the forecast period. This tremendous pace of investment projects has various advantages. The increased availability of more easy and economical solutions, which leads to wider adoption of these medical devices, is one of the benefits of these initiatives.



Market Restraining Factors:



Certain Women’s Healthcare Products Have Negative Side Effects



Despite the fact that women have a higher prevalence of life-threatening diseases than males, several factors are inhibiting the expansion of the women’s healthcare sector. One such factor is the negative effects of certain medicines on women’s health. Taking contraceptive tablets, for example, might cause spotting or bleeding between periods, sore breasts, nausea, headaches, and other unpleasant side effects. These side effects can be very painful as well as discomforting for them.



Type Outlook



Based on the type, the Women’s Digital Health Market is divided into Mobile Apps, Wearable Devices, Diagnostic Tools, and Other. In 2020, the wearable device segment held the 2nd largest revenue share of the women’s digital health market. The growth of the segment is attributed to the growing adoption of diagnostics tools by different healthcare entities and rise in the number of new product launch. Because of the simplicity and accessibility of these digital technologies, their utilization is rapidly increasing.



Application Outlook



Based on the Application, the Women’s Digital Health Market is divided into Reproductive Health, Pregnancy & Nursing Care, Pelvic Care, and General Healthcare & Wellness. The reproductive health segment attained the largest revenue share of the women’s digital health market in 2020, the rising growth of this segment of the market is attributed to the increased accessibility of mobile phone apps and other technologies that are allowing women across the world to gain more knowledge about the reproductive system and associated issues.



Regional Outlook



Based on the Region, the Women’s Digital Health Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, APAC, and LAMEA. In 2020, North America dominated the women’s digital health market by accounting for the largest revenue share of the world. This is due to the wide availability of modern technological infrastructure, improved access to the most up-to-date gadgets, improved diagnostic and treatment reach, and larger disposable incomes. In addition, the ongoing technological advancements across the cities like the US, Canada, and Mexico are encouraging the adoption of the latest new generation technologies for resolving general as well as critical healthcare issues that are centric toward women.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include HeraMED Ltd, iSono Health, Inc., Clue by Biowink GmbH, Chiaro Technology Ltd. (Elvie), Natural Cycles USA Corp, Ava AG, NURX, Inc., Athena Feminine Technologies, Inc., MobileODT Ltd., and Lucina Health (Unified Women’s Healthcare).



Recent strategies deployed in Women’s Digital Health Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Dec-2021: Nurx joined hands with Ovia Health, the only clinically-backed, digital family health platform. Under this collaboration, the two companies would introduce a new birth control tracking feature on the Ovia Fertility mobile app. The new function allows users to track the combination pill, the minipill, the extended cycle pill, and the intrauterine device, which is aimed to help women keep on top of their preferred method of birth control.



Sep-2021: Nurx teamed up with Amazon, an American multinational technology company. Following the collaboration, the two companies would together introduce the Nurx Birth Control and Sexual Health Knowledge Skill for Alexa to support medication adherence and avoid unwanted pregnancies.



Dec-2020: HeraMED came into a partnership with Teleperinatal, a maternity telehealth service. Under this partnership, the two companies would implement the HeraCARE mobile maternal care app and the HeraBEAT smart foetal HR monitor during an initial paid pilot for six months.



Jul-2020: HeraMED extended its collaboration with Mayo Clinic, a nonprofit American academic medical center. Following this, the HeraMED would become empowered to boost its HeraCARE platform that covers the HeraBEAT app that enables pregnant women to observe their pregnancy remotely, as well as a blood pressure monitor and weighing scales. The collaboration would provide patients, the HeraMED platform access to Mayo’s library of educational content while Mayo’s clinicians study the deployment of its HeraCARE platform.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Sep-2021: Elvie, a subsidiary of Chiaro Technology Ltd. rolled out Elvie Stride. The new innovative, ultra-quiet, hands-free breast pump is the company’s first to be widely included in insurance in the United States. Elvie’s range of nursing technologies includes the Elvie Pump, a silent wearable breast pump, and Elvie Trainer, an award-winning smart gadget for pelvic floor muscle maintenance.



Jul-2021: Nurx introduced the expansion of its services to provide immediate access to the morning-after pill, with prioritized medical consultations 7 days per week and overnight shipping. Nurx is addressing the challenges to sensitive health requirements and providing complete treatment by satisfying the demand for urgent emergency contraception through access to medical providers seven days a week and overnight shipping.



Oct-2020: Natural Cycles introduced new software to its app that can transform temperature data received from third-party thermometers, including popular wearables like the Oura ring. Moreover, these thermometers can get their readings from the skin, thus providing a better experience for the user.



Approvals and Trials:



Jun-2021: Natural Cycles received FDA approval to provide users the option of taking their temperature using a device with a temperature sensor instead of measuring it manually with a thermometer. Moreover, Digital birth control Natural Cycles can utilize temperature from devices such as the Oura smart ring to forecast the possibility of pregnancy.



Mar-2021: Clue received the FDA approval for a digital birth control function. The new function claims to be able to assist users to avoid pregnancy based just on the start date of their cycle. Based on statistical modeling, it determines the window of opportunity for someone to become pregnant.



Feb-2021: Ava got the FDA approval for its Ava Fertility Tracker, making it the first and only FDA-cleared fertility tracking wearable. Ava Fertility Tracker is a fertility tracking sensor bracelet and associated software that is already the first and only wearable machine learning technology to help women predict ovulation and facilitate conception. Under the new European Device Regulation, the device was successfully certified (MDR).



