Correction: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Correction. The headline of the previous announcement, "Conversion of Securities" released on 28 February 2022 at 12.00 p.m. has been changed to Director/PDMR shareholding.





Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC

Director/PDMR Transaction

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated a) Name Richard Glover 2 Reason for notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3) Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC b) LEI 213800JKELS32V2OK421 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each Identification code GB0002039625 b) Nature of the transaction Issue of shares under the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2021/2022 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume Amount £0.523 38,240 £20,000.00 d)







Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price N/A - single transaction







e) Date of the transaction 25 February 2022 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange





1 Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated a) Name John Kerr 2 Reason for notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3) Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC b) LEI 213800JKELS32V2OK421 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each Identification code GB0002039625 b) Nature of the transaction Issue of shares under the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2021/2022 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume Amount £0.523 4,780 £2,500.00 d)







Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price N/A - single transaction







e) Date of the transaction 25 February 2022 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Albion Capital Group LLP - Company Secretary

Date of notification

28 February 2022