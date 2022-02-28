Correction: Director/PDMR Shareholding

| Source: Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC

London, UNITED KINGDOM

Correction. The headline of the previous announcement, "Conversion of Securities" released on 28 February 2022 at 12.00 p.m. has been changed to Director/PDMR shareholding.


Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC
Director/PDMR Transaction

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
      
a)Name Richard Glover  
      
2Reason for notification    
      
a)Position/status Non-Executive Director  
      
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification  
      
3)Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
 auctioneer or auction monitor  
      
a)Name Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC 
      
b)LEI 213800JKELS32V2OK421 
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
 (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
      
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each  
 Identification code GB0002039625  
      
b)Nature of the transaction Issue of shares under the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2021/2022
      
c)Price(s) and volume(s) PriceVolumeAmount
   £0.52338,240£20,000.00
d)



Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		 N/A - single transaction



  
      
e)Date of the transaction 25 February 2022  
      
f)Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 


1Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
      
a)Name John Kerr  
      
2Reason for notification    
      
a)Position/status Non-Executive Director  
      
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification  
      
3)Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
 auctioneer or auction monitor  
      
a)Name Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC 
      
b)LEI 213800JKELS32V2OK421 
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
 (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
      
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each  
 Identification code GB0002039625  
      
b)Nature of the transaction Issue of shares under the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2021/2022
      
c)Price(s) and volume(s) PriceVolumeAmount
   £0.5234,780£2,500.00
d)



Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		 N/A - single transaction



  
      
e)Date of the transaction 25 February 2022  
      
f)Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:
Albion Capital Group LLP - Company Secretary
Date of notification
28 February 2022