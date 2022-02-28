Global Infrastructure Monitoring Market to 2026 - Featuring Acellent Technologies, Campbell Scientific and Mistras Group Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Infrastructure Monitoring Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the infrastructure monitoring market and it is poised to grow by $10.48 billion during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 9.76% during the forecast period. The report on the infrastructure monitoring market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in global construction and infrastructure development activities and surging capital investments in structural health monitoring.
The infrastructure monitoring market analysis includes the technology segment and geographic landscape.
The infrastructure monitoring market is segmented as below:
By Technology
- Wireless
- Wired
By Geography
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
This study identifies the aging infrastructure and superior benefits associated with infrastructure monitoring as one of the prime reasons driving the infrastructure monitoring market growth during the next few years.
The report on infrastructure monitoring market covers the following areas:
- Infrastructure monitoring market sizing
- Infrastructure monitoring market forecast
- Infrastructure monitoring market industry analysis
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading infrastructure monitoring market vendors that include Acellent Technologies Inc., Campbell Scientific Inc., GEOKON LLC, Mistras Group Inc., National Instruments Corp., Sixense Group, Spectris Plc, Structural Monitoring Systems plc, Toshiba Corp., and Xylem Inc. Also, the infrastructure monitoring market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value Chain Analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Technology
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology
- Wireless - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Wired - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Technology
6. Customer landscape
- Overview
7. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
9. Vendor Landscape
- Competitive Scenario
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
10. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Acellent Technologies Inc.
- Campbell Scientific Inc.
- GEOKON LLC
- Mistras Group Inc.
- National Instruments Corp.
- Sixense Group
- Spectris Plc
- Structural Monitoring Systems plc
- Toshiba Corp.
- Xylem Inc.
11. Appendix
