Global Infrastructure Monitoring Market to 2026 - Featuring Acellent Technologies, Campbell Scientific and Mistras Group Among Others

The publisher has been monitoring the infrastructure monitoring market and it is poised to grow by $10.48 billion during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 9.76% during the forecast period. The report on the infrastructure monitoring market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in global construction and infrastructure development activities and surging capital investments in structural health monitoring.



The infrastructure monitoring market analysis includes the technology segment and geographic landscape.



The infrastructure monitoring market is segmented as below:

By Technology

Wireless

Wired

By Geography

Europe

North America

APAC

MEA

South America

This study identifies the aging infrastructure and superior benefits associated with infrastructure monitoring as one of the prime reasons driving the infrastructure monitoring market growth during the next few years.



The report on infrastructure monitoring market covers the following areas:

Infrastructure monitoring market sizing

Infrastructure monitoring market forecast

Infrastructure monitoring market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading infrastructure monitoring market vendors that include Acellent Technologies Inc., Campbell Scientific Inc., GEOKON LLC, Mistras Group Inc., National Instruments Corp., Sixense Group, Spectris Plc, Structural Monitoring Systems plc, Toshiba Corp., and Xylem Inc. Also, the infrastructure monitoring market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value Chain Analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

Wireless - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Wired - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Technology

6. Customer landscape

Overview

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Competitive Scenario

Overview

Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Acellent Technologies Inc.

Campbell Scientific Inc.

GEOKON LLC

Mistras Group Inc.

National Instruments Corp.

Sixense Group

Spectris Plc

Structural Monitoring Systems plc

Toshiba Corp.

Xylem Inc.

11. Appendix

