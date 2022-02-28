Impel NeuroPharma to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

SEATTLE, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ: IMPL), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company developing transformative therapies for people suffering from diseases with high unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on the central nervous system, today announced that Adrian Adams, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences.
Cowen & Co. 42nd Annual Health Care Conference
Format: Fireside Chat
Date: Monday, March 7, 2022
Time: 1:30 p.m. ET
Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference
Format: Company Presentation
Date: Thursday, March 17, 2022
Time: 2:40 p.m. ET
A live webcast of the event will be available on the Investors section of the Impel NeuroPharma website at https://investors.impelnp.com/. A replay of the presentation will be available on the website for 90 days.
About Impel NeuroPharma
Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformative therapies for people suffering from diseases with high unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on diseases of the central nervous system. Impel offers and is developing treatments that pair its proprietary Precision Olfactory Delivery (POD®) technology with well-established therapeutics. In addition to Trudhesa™ (dihydroergotamine mesylate) nasal spray, which is approved in the United States for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults, Impel is also developing INP105 for the acute treatment of agitation and aggression in patients with autism, and INP107 for OFF episodes in Parkinson’s disease.
