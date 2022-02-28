Adverum Biotechnologies to Participate in the 42nd Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADVM), a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases, today announced that Laurent Fischer, M.D., president and chief executive officer of Adverum Biotechnologies, will participate in the Auditory and Ophthalmology panel discussion at the 42nd Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference on Monday, March 7, 2022, at 2:10 p.m. ET.



The live webcast of the panel discussion may be accessed under Events and Presentations in the Investors section of Adverum’s website. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for 30 days following the panel discussion.

Cowen’s 42nd Annual Health Care Conference is taking place virtually on March 7 - 9, 2022. The conference incorporates presentations, fireside chats and innovative panel discussions hosted by members of the Cowen research team that focus on various aspects of the health care industry.

About Cowen Inc.

Cowen Inc. (Cowen) is a diversified financial services firm that operates through two business segments: a broker dealer and an investment management division. Cowen’s broker dealer division offers investment banking services, equity research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing and commission management services. Cowen’s investment management division builds on Cowen’s core insights by developing differentiated, actively managed investment strategies that seek to meet the dynamic needs of our clients. Founded in 1918, the firm is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide. Learn more at Cowen.com.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies (Nasdaq: ADVM) is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in serious ocular and rare diseases. Adverum is evaluating its novel gene therapy candidate, ADVM-022, as a one-time, intravitreal injection for the treatment of patients with neovascular or wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). For more information, please visit www.adverum.com.

