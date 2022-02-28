MEDIA ADVISORY: Ford government plans unprecedented for-profit privatization of health care: Health Coalitions raise alarm, plan to protect local services

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What:

The Ford government has announced plans to bring in private for-profit hospitals in Ontario. They are handing more than 18,000 long-term care beds to for-profit companies in 30-year contracts and despite many repeated announcements, they have not reinstated comprehensive inspections nor improved care levels. They are privatizing the last remaining public parts of home care. They have allowed private for-profit testing clinics to charge patients hundreds of dollars for COVID tests. All this in the context of unprecedented staffing shortages.

Health Coalitions across Ontario are holding press conferences to warn about what this means for local public health care services, including our hospitals, long-term care, home care, COVID response and more, and to announce major community events in response.

Details:

Monday February 28

Chatham-Kent, Sarnia, Wallaceburg-Walpole Island at 10 am

Join Zoom Meeting at:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89324642009?pwd=ZVdxcmRqa0hCNnpKRHFCTWVZMUFiZz09

Meeting ID: 893 2464 2009 Passcode: 796980

For more information, contact Shirley Roebuck at (226) 402-2724 or goddess@bell.net

Durham Health Coalition at 10 am

Join Zoom Meeting at:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83567085051 Meeting ID: 835 6708 5051

For more information, contact Lance Livingstone at (905) 431-0823 or koach_14@yahoo.com

Hamilton Health Coalition at 10 am

Join Zoom Meeting at:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86794981918?pwd=YjB5SFRuMzlXdzVWbHlSL3RBdDhDUT09

Meeting ID: 867 9498 1918 Passcode: 274152

For more information, contact Janina Lebon at (905) 545-5514 or jlebon@sympatico.ca

** New event: Guelph District Health Coalition at 1 pm

Join Zoom Meeting at:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89352534525

Meeting ID: 893 5253 4525

For more information, contact Brittainy Hancock at (289) 690-6758 or guelphdistricthealthcoalition@gmail.com

For more information:

Natalie Mehra, executive director, Ontario Health Coalition 416-230-6402