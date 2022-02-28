Enphase Energy Expands Enphase Installer Network in Victoria, Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced steady growth in its Enphase Installer Network (EIN) in Victoria, Australia as a result of market-leading partner support, state-run initiatives, and growing homeowner demand for safer, smarter, and more reliable solar systems.



Victoria’s commitment to solar energy is spearheaded by the Solar Homes Program, which is driven by Solar Victoria, the only state body in the country specifically formed to promote solar energy growth. Since August 2018, the Program has supported solar installation in more than 176,000 Victorian homes and has targeted over 700,000 solar homes in the state by 2028.

“From design and installation to products and services, our attention to detail ensures our customers in Victoria receive outstanding solar outcomes,” said Adrian Cole, director at Urban Renewables, an Enphase Platinum installer. “Enphase is an integral part of our high-quality offering because its IQ™ Microinverters are safe, smart, resilient, and easy to support. For example, they are capable of adapting to future smart EV chargers, and we can diagnose any system issues, and often correct them remotely through the Enphase cloud software platform.”

All Enphase solar systems installed across Australia are outfitted with the Enphase IQ Gateway™, which connects the solar systems to the Enphase® App and helps make per-panel energy monitoring and insights for operations and maintenance easy.

“At Jet Solar, our number one priority is to buck the cheap solar trend and deliver high-quality, future-proof solar and battery systems that aim to guarantee investment security for our customers,” said Jason Dickinson, founder at Jet Solar, an Enphase Gold installer. “There’s a reason why Jet Solar is the highest rated installation company in Victoria and second highest in Australia on SolarQuotes. Part of that reason is due to Enphase with its superior microinverter technology and prompt, reliable, and local support team, which is a non-negotiable factor for me when selecting products to sell and install.”

Enphase IQ Microinverters leverage Enphase's unique software-defined architecture and semiconductor integration for excellent reliability and economies of scale. Enphase IQ Microinverters are subjected to a rigorous reliability and quality testing regimen with more than one million cumulative hours of power-on testing to provide exceptional performance under heat, high humidity, salty air, extreme cold, and harsh climate conditions. They are designed to be long-lived energy assets and are backed by a 10-year limited warranty in the Australian solar market, which can be extended for a fee for up to 15, 20, or 25 years.

“Ever since TCK Solar started in 2009, one of our core values has been our focus on quality and providing the best possible solar solutions to meet our customers’ needs,” said Timo Karnath, director at TCK Solar, an Enphase Gold installer. “We choose Enphase IQ Microinverters because premium quality is not only about delivering performance and reliability, but also fundamental to building a trusted solar retail brand. More than half our jobs come from referrals, which would be impossible if we installed inferior products and cut corners during installation.”

In Australia, the Enphase Installer Network (EIN) encompasses a network of trusted solar installers that deliver exceptional homeowner experiences using Enphase products. It's designed to help Enphase installers grow their business with a range of innovative products, digital tools, and exclusive benefits. Homeowners in Victoria and countrywide can easily locate an EIN installer in their area using the Find an Installer tool.

“It’s exciting that an increasing number of Victorian solar installers are joining the Enphase Installer Network in Australia,” said David Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “The growing strength of our EIN in Australia reflects our aligned strategy to offer homeowners the very best in product innovation, quality, and value – even in the most competitive solar markets.”

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped more than 42 million microinverters, and approximately 1.9 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 130 countries. For more information, visit www.enphase.com/au and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn, and Twitter .

© 2022 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase, IQ, the Enphase logo, and other trademarks or service names are the trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy's products and technology, including safety, reduction of electricity costs and energy consumption, and monitoring performance, and the services and products provided by our partners. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase's current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties including those risks described in more detail in Enphase's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents on file with the SEC and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

Enphase Contact: