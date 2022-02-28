Magnite Acquires Carbon to Accelerate Publisher Audience Activation

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent omnichannel sell-side advertising platform, today announced the acquisition of Carbon, a platform that enables publishers to measure, manage and monetize audiences in real-time. As the industry prepares for the deprecation of third party cookies and other third party identifiers, the acquisition accelerates Magnite’s seller-first, privacy-focused identity and audience solutions focused around first-party segments and bolsters the Product and Engineering teams in this critical area. The acquisition was completed through an asset purchase and financial terms were not disclosed.



“We believe seller-defined audiences will be a core part of the future of identity and addressability,” said Adam Soroca, Chief Product Officer at Magnite. “CTV sellers have valuable viewer data that makes them well-positioned to create unique first-party data and we expect their demands around addressability to become more pronounced. As it relates to the open web, the likely deprecation of the third-party cookie means publisher-centric identity solutions are foundational to the future of advertising.”

Combining the publisher-first audience technology that the Carbon team has built with Magnite’s scale and global footprint will create meaningful opportunities for media owners and advertisers to find audiences and enhance the value of their advertising. Since the company’s inception in the United Kingdom in 2018, the Carbon team has been focused on audience management & creation for key clients and partners such as Imgur, Captify, The Arena Group (parent of Sports Illustrated and TheStreet) , Narratiive, and Zeotap.

“Helping publishers be more profitable by providing them with technology to unlock the opportunities within their data has always been core to our mission,” said Pete Danks, CEO & Founder at Carbon. “We’re excited to further this goal as Magnite and continue to work with publishers to lay the groundwork for a new audience-based advertising paradigm built on sell-side data.”

To learn more about how the acquisition of Carbon fits into Magnite's audience and identity strategy, please see Chief Product Officer Adam Soroca’s blog post .

About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising platform. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world's leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

About Carbon

Carbon RMP (revenue management platform) is a real-time, first-party platform that consolidates revenue & audience analytics, contextual intelligence, data management and yield operations into a single, fully compliant solution. By providing a seamless view of how editorial, audience and revenue operations interact, Carbon enables better content, buy-side and sell-side decisions through yield optimisation, and data driven audience development, activation & monetisation, with compliant, end-to-end transparency. For more information, visit carbonrmp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements concerning the acquisition of Carbon and the anticipated benefits thereof, as well as statements concerning Magnite’s audience and identity strategy. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and estimates, and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from expectations or results projected or implied by forward-looking statements, including factors identified under the caption "Risk Factors” in filings we have made and will make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. Furthermore, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and, except as required by law, the company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

Media Relations

Charlstie Veith

516-300-3569

cveith@magnite.com

Investor Relations

Nick Kormeluk

949-500-0003

nkormeluk@magnite.com