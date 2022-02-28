Iron Ore Market Forecast: Increasing Production to Stop Price Rally This Year – IndexBox

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iron ore prices are forecast to drop by 20% y/y to $130 per tonne in 2022 thanks to rising supply, a new report published by IndexBox states. According to World Bank, the average annual price for iron ore was $162 per tonne, 48% more than in 2020.



IndexBox estimates based on the World Steel Association and USGS data indicate that global iron ore production increased by 5% y/y to 2.6B tonnes in 2021 due to steel demand recovered from the pandemic. U.S. iron ore output soared by 21% y/y to 46M tonnes, while production in Canada and India spiked by 13% y/y to 68M tonnes and 18% y/y to 240M tonnes, respectively. Iron ore mining in South Africa grew by 10% y/y to 61M tonnes. Iran, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Peru, Sweden, Turkey and Ukraine also recorded increases in iron ore output.

Global finished steel consumption surged by 4.5% y/y to 1.85B tonnes in 2021. This year, this figure is forecast to rise by 2.2% y/y to nearly 1.9B tonnes.

Global Iron Ore Exports

In 2020, global iron ore exports rose modestly to 1.6B tonnes, surging by 4.5% on the year before. In value terms, supplies skyrocketed from $118.3B to $142.3B.

Australia was the major exporter of iron ores and concentrates globally, with the volume of exports recording 869M tonnes, which was approx. 54% of total supplies in 2020. It was distantly followed by Brazil (335M tonnes), achieving a 21% share of total exports. South Africa (65M tonnes), Canada (55M tonnes), India (52M tonnes), Ukraine (46M tonnes), Sweden (27M tonnes) and Russia (26M tonnes) followed a long way behind the leaders.

In value terms, Australia ($80.2B) remains the largest iron ore supplier worldwide, comprising 56% of global exports. The second position in the ranking was occupied by Brazil ($25.8B), with an 18% share of the total value. It was followed by South Africa, with a 4.3% share.

In 2020, the annual growth rate in terms of value in Australia amounted to +20.7%. In the other countries, the average annual rates were Brazil (+13.7% per year) and South Africa (+5.8% per year).

Top Largest Iron Ore Importers Worldwide

China dominates iron ore imports, finishing at nearly 1.2B tonnes, approx. 75% of total supplies in 2020. Japan (99M tonnes) held a 6.4% share of total imports, putting it in second place, followed by South Korea (4.5%). The following importers - Germany (34M tonnes) and the Netherlands (24M tonnes) - recorded a 3.7% share of total volume.

In value terms, China ($118.9B) constitutes the largest market for imported iron ores and concentrates worldwide, comprising 75% of international purchases. The second position in the ranking was taken by Japan ($9.7B), with a 6.1% share of global imports. It was followed by South Korea, with a 4.4% share.

