Narconon Suncoast Celebrates 56th Anniversary of the Narconon Program With Special Ceremony

CLEARWATER, Fla., Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Saturday, Feb. 19, in celebration of the 56th anniversary of the Narconon program, Narconon Suncoast held a special ceremony honoring graduates, past and present, who have used the Narconon Program to achieve successful, drug-free lives.

Among the awards given, Amy H. received the Drug-Free for Good Award for achieving her one-year milestone of a drug-free life and providing hope and inspiration to those in her community by sharing her story. Amy accepted the award with a heartfelt speech saying, "As I stand here today, I promise you every ounce of pain I have felt, the tears I have cried, and the struggles I have faced have been worth it. I will never let my past define who I am. My boys finally have their mom back. My parents have their daughter back. As far as I go, I finally love myself again. On February 8th, 2022, I was blessed to celebrate my one-year of sobriety."

Zoya R. and Gezanne G., 2021 Narconon Suncoast graduates, also shared encouraging words with the audience. Gezanne shared her story, which concluded with a message to current students in attendance, "It won't always be easy as the things we achieve in life that are the most rewarding are often filled with the most challenges. However, I know that if you put your all into this program and work hard and stay committed, there is a beautiful life waiting for you on the other side." Zoya gave further encouragement saying, "I no longer have to think about why, when, or how I will get high. I am now more than just an addict. I am a sister, daughter, friend. I can be proud of myself when I wake up every morning."

Also in attendance were 1974 Narconon graduate Mike Baron and 1978 Narconon graduate Bobby Wiggins, who shared their stories since becoming drug-free for good.

The anniversary celebration marked over a half century of Narconon centers around the world working dedicatedly with families and communities to help those caught in the grip of addiction. Narconon Suncoast is proud to be part of a network of Narconon centers spanning the globe in 16 countries. Together, all Narconon centers around the world have one shared purpose: to create drug-free lives for good.

Narconon Suncoast, licensed by The Florida Department of Children and Families as a residential treatment center, is committed to providing a holistic program that includes the cutting-edge Narconon New Life Detoxification and the life skills needed for graduates to live productive, drug-free lives.



Media Contact

Justin Pitts

Narconon Suncoast

1-727-474-0706

jpitts@narcononsuncoast.org

Related Images











Image 1: Drug-Free For Good Award





Successful graduate at Narconon Suncoast presented with award









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment