InterDigital and Zip Code Wilmington Expand Partnership to Support Local Computer Science Training

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, announced today a donation of more than 70 laptops to Zip Code Wilmington, Delaware’s premier nonprofit coding school, to support training of the next generation of software engineers.



Zip Code Wilmington, a nonprofit dedicated to providing software programming training in the Delaware region, will use the laptops in connection with its youth training program called B1ue N0te. The B1ue N0te program provides industry-standard computer programming and web development training to Delaware high school students. The program attracts underrepresented and socioeconomically disadvantaged youth to learn in-demand technical skills and prepares them for further education in STEM fields. The laptops will also be used in programs that teach low- to middle-income families coding skills and raise awareness of careers in software development.

“Zip Code Wilmington is incredibly grateful for the generous support which it has, and continues, to receive from InterDigital. Steadfast support from partners like InterDigital gives us the opportunity to expose students of all ages to software development skills and highly desired, good paying careers,” said Ben duPont, President and Co-founder of Zip Code Wilmington. “With their help, we will continue to build the economy of our region and diverse tech workforce which makes Delaware a great place to live, work, and raise a family.”

“We are delighted to make this donation to Zip Code Wilmington, an organization that is not only our neighbor in Delaware but which is also engaged in teaching such valuable computer programming skills,” said Liren Chen, InterDigital President and CEO. “As a company engaged in foundational research in wireless connectivity and video, we are acutely aware of the need to help educate the engineers of the future and we appreciate that that should be possible regardless of someone’s socio-economic background.”

About Zip Code Wilmington



Zip Code Wilmington is a 12-week software coding bootcamp located in Wilmington, Delaware, that gives adult learners the technical, interpersonal and leadership skills needed to secure a competitive software developer job and increase their earning potential. Zip Code Wilmington’s program prepares its students to become highly qualified and trained technology talent, while connecting students with corporate partners throughout the program. Founded in 2015 by Ben duPont, Jim Stewart, and Porter Schutt, the program has over 500 alumni. To learn more about Zip Code Wilmington, please visit www.zipcodewilmington.com .

About InterDigital®

InterDigital develops mobile and video technologies that are at the core of devices, networks, and services worldwide. We solve many of the industry’s most critical and complex technical challenges, inventing solutions for more efficient broadband networks, better video delivery, and richer multimedia experiences years ahead of market deployment. InterDigital has licenses and strategic relationships with many of the world’s leading technology companies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on NASDAQ.

InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.interdigital.com.

