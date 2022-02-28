Cullinan Oncology Expands Leadership Team and Board of Directors with Appointments of Jeffrey Jones, M.D., MPH, MBA to Chief Medical Officer and Anne-Marie Martin Ph.D. to Board of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGEM) (“Cullinan”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a diversified pipeline of targeted therapies for patients with cancer, today announced that Jeffrey (Jeff) Jones, M.D., MPH, MBA will join the company as Chief Medical Officer and Anne-Marie (Annie) Martin, Ph.D., has been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors. Dr. Jones joins Cullinan Oncology from Bristol Myers Squibb where he held positions of increasing responsibility in oncology clinical development, most recently as Vice President, Global Drug Development, Lymphoma and Myeloid Diseases. Dr. Martin brings to Cullinan Oncology over 25 years of translational medicine and clinical research expertise, and is currently Senior Vice President, Global Head of the Experimental Medicine Unit at GlaxoSmithKline.

“The appointments of Dr. Jeff Jones as Chief Medical Officer and of Dr. Annie Martin to our Board of Directors expands our expertise within the oncology space and brings diverse perspectives to our leadership team,” said Nadim Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer of Cullinan Oncology. “With the continued advancement of our pipeline, we are excited to welcome two industry experts who will help us to optimize our upcoming opportunities in late-stage drug development across multiple modalities and indications. Dr. Jones’s successful academic tenure and deep expertise in oncology drug development will be vital to our mission to create new standards-of-care for patients with cancer. Similarly, Dr. Martin is an internationally trained scientist, and senior pharmaceutical executive with deep drug development and translational medicine experience who will bring added oncology expertise and valued perspective to our Board of Directors.”



Most recently, Dr. Jones served as Vice President, Global Drug Development, Lymphoma and Myeloid Diseases, where he led the development and lifecycle management strategy for Reblozyl®, across both benign and malignant hematology indications. In prior roles, Dr. Jones led disease area, clinical and business development strategy for B-cell malignancies across a diverse portfolio of small and large molecules from early-to-late-stage development. Dr. Jones received his M.D. from University of Michigan Medical School in Ann Arbor, Michigan and completed his residency in internal medicine at McGill University Faculty of Medicine in Montreal and a fellowship in hematology and medical oncology at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas. Dr. Jones also holds an M.B.A. from The Ohio State University Fisher College of Business and an M.P.H. from the University of Texas School of Public Health.

Dr. Martin has held numerous roles at GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, and Adaptimmune, spanning leadership positions in precision medicine, translational medicine and clinical research. Her distinguished career has also included a number of university appointments inclusive of teaching and research positions. She received her undergraduate degree in biomedical sciences from Sheffield Hallam University, Sheffield, UK and a Ph.D. in Immunogenetics from MCP-Hahnemann University in Philadelphia.

“I am thrilled to welcome Dr. Anne-Marie Martin to the Cullinan Oncology Board of Directors, where she will bring her experience and vision for oncology product development,” said Tony Rosenberg, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Cullinan Oncology. “Dr. Martin has a proven and successful track record as an internationally trained scientist, thought leader and senior pharmaceutical executive in drug development and translational medicine across numerous therapeutic areas, all of which will be extremely beneficial to the Cullinan Oncology team both now and in the future.”



About Cullinan Oncology



Cullinan Oncology is a biopharmaceutical company that is developing a diversified pipeline of targeted therapeutic candidates across multiple modalities in order to bring important medicines to patients with cancer. The Company’s strategy is to source innovation through both internal discovery efforts and external collaborations, focusing on advanced stage assets with novel technology platforms and differentiated mechanisms. Learn more about Cullinan Oncology at www.cullinanoncology.com .



