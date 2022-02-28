JumpCloud Wins Gold Globee® in the 2022 Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JumpCloud today announced that the Globee Awards, organizers of the world’s premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named JumpCloud Protect™ a winner in the 18th Annual 2022 Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards . These prestigious global awards recognize cybersecurity and information technology vendors with advanced, groundbreaking products, solutions, and services that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of security and technologies. More than 55 judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process.



This recognition comes only weeks after the company announced winning gold in three categories of the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards ; Multi-Factor Authentication , Secure Remote Access , and Policy and User Management , and inclusion in G2’s 2022 Best Software Awards .

"The average IT admin at a small to midsize enterprise is outnumbered 100 employees to one admin," said Greg Keller, chief technology officer and co-founder of JumpCloud. "That translates to a lot of requests and many tools to keep their employees productive. JumpCloud Protect, our solution for one-tap employee multi-factor authentication, is part of JumpCloud’s full platform that handles all of a company’s identity and access management needs, all from a single pane of glass. The JumpCloud Directory Platform is the IT admin’s backbone, and we're honored to have been recognized for the value JumpCloud Protect and our directory platform at large brings to over 150,000 organizations every day."

JumpCloud’s Directory Platform gives IT teams an open directory platform for secure, frictionless access from any device to any IT resource, anywhere. The company’s platform is already deployed in over 150,000 worldwide organizations, including 1,800 partners, and its commitment to ease of use for both IT administrators and the employees they manage has resulted in rapid product growth, rapid hiring expansion, and rapid customer adoption.

