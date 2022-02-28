Vor to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vor Biopharma (Nasdaq: VOR), a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company, today announced that members of its senior management team will be participating in three upcoming investor conferences:



Cowen’s 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference

Presentation Date: Monday, March 7, 2022

Time: 2:10 PM ET

Oppenheimer's 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference

Presentation Date: Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Time: 1:20 PM ET

Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat: Thursday, March 17, 2022

Time: 8:00 AM ET

The live webcasts of the presentations and fireside chat will be available on the Company's website at www.vorbio.com. An archived replay of each webcast will also be available.

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma is a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company that aims to change the standard of care for patients with blood cancers by engineering hematopoietic stem cells to enable targeted therapies post-transplant. For more information, visit: www.vorbio.com.

Contacts:



Investors:

Chris Brinzey

ICR Westwicke

+1 339-970-2843

chris.brinzey@westwicke.com

Media:

Sarah Spencer

Vice President, Corporate Communications, Vor

+1 857-242-6076

sspencer@vorbio.com



