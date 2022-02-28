Vor to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vor Biopharma (Nasdaq: VOR), a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company, today announced that members of its senior management team will be participating in three upcoming investor conferences:
Cowen’s 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference
Presentation Date: Monday, March 7, 2022
Time: 2:10 PM ET
Oppenheimer's 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference
Presentation Date: Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Time: 1:20 PM ET
Barclays Global Healthcare Conference
Fireside Chat: Thursday, March 17, 2022
Time: 8:00 AM ET
The live webcasts of the presentations and fireside chat will be available on the Company's website at www.vorbio.com. An archived replay of each webcast will also be available.
About Vor Biopharma
Vor Biopharma is a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company that aims to change the standard of care for patients with blood cancers by engineering hematopoietic stem cells to enable targeted therapies post-transplant. For more information, visit: www.vorbio.com.
Contacts:
Investors:
Chris Brinzey
ICR Westwicke
+1 339-970-2843
chris.brinzey@westwicke.com
Media:
Sarah Spencer
Vice President, Corporate Communications, Vor
+1 857-242-6076
sspencer@vorbio.com