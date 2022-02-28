Zogenix Provides Corporate Update and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results

Total revenue of $26.6 million in the fourth quarter and $81.7 million for the full year



FINTEPLA ® net product sales of $23.5 million in the fourth quarter and $74.7 million for the full year

net product sales of $23.5 million in the fourth quarter and $74.7 million for the full year Announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration acceptance with Priority Review of Supplemental New Drug Application for FINTEPLA in Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS)

Submitted Type II Variation Application to the European Medicines Agency to expand the use of FINTEPLA for LGS

Submitted New Drug Application to Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour & Welfare for the marketing approval of FINTEPLA in Dravet syndrome

Previously announced agreement to be acquired by UCB; transaction expected to close in the first half of 2022

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zogenix (NASDAQ: ZGNX), a global biopharmaceutical company developing and rare disease therapies, today provided a corporate update and announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2021.

“The year 2021 represented a transformational period for Zogenix, with our ongoing successful commercial launches of FINTEPLA® in the U.S. and Europe, and significant regulatory progress and advancement of our late-stage development programs. In the past quarter, we announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) acceptance of the supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA), a submission of a Type II variation application for FINTEPLA in Europe to potentially expand authorized use of FINTEPLA in a second indication, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS), as well as a J-NDA submission for FINTEPLA in Dravet syndrome in Japan. The recently announced acquisition by UCB will accelerate our mission to serve rare disease patients globally and deliver innovative therapies to additional patients and families in need,” said Stephen J. Farr, Ph.D., President and CEO of Zogenix.

Corporate Update

FINTEPLA for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome: As of December 31, 2021, the total number of unique prescribers was 375 and 1,129 patients were prescribed FINTEPLA and referred to the REMS program in the U.S. European commercial launches in Germany and France continue momentum with increasing adoption of FINTEPLA among prescribers and patients Zogenix Access Program is now providing FINTEPLA to patients in 9 countries where the therapy is not yet commercially reimbursed as the company pursues country-by-country reimbursement in Europe Announced submission of a J-NDA to the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour & Welfare Presented new safety and efficacy data for FINTEPLA in eight abstracts at the American Epilepsy Society Annual Meeting

FINTEPLA for the treatment of seizures associated with LGS: Announced FDA acceptance with Priority Review of sNDA for FINTEPLA in LGS. PDUFA target action date is March 25 th , 2022 Submitted Type II variation application to European Medicines Agency (EMA) for approval in LGS

FINTEPLA for the treatment of seizures associated with CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder (CDD): Based on a positive meeting with FDA, a single Phase 3 study, if successful, could be sufficient to support an sNDA submission Targeting enrollment of first patient in global Phase 3 study in Q1 2022

MT1621 for the treatment of thymidine kinase 2 (TK2) deficiency: Scientific Advice from EMA supportive of marketing authorization for the treatment of patients with age of TK2d symptom onset < 12 years old Ongoing studies continue to proceed as planned to support potential NDA submission in the second half of 2022 Announced support of a no-cost genetic testing program, the United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation (UMDF) Pilot Genetic Testing Project, in partnership with UMDF and Probably Genetic, to help patients obtain a confirmed genetic diagnosis of mitochondrial disease

UCB Acquisition of Zogenix: On January 19, 2022, UCB and Zogenix announced that the companies have entered into a definitive agreement under which UCB would acquire Zogenix, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, UCB commenced a tender offer to purchase all outstanding shares of Zogenix for a purchase price per share of US$ 26.00 in cash at closing, plus a contingent value right (CVR) for a potential cash payment of US$ 2.00 upon EU approval by December 31, 2023, of FINTEPLA as an orphan medicine for treatment of LGS. The upfront consideration represented a 72% premium to Zogenix shares based on the 30-day volume weighted average closing stock price of Zogenix prior to signing. The total transaction is valued at up to approximately US$ 1.9 billion / € 1.7 billion. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the first half of 2022.



Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

The Company recorded $26.6 million in revenue for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021. This included total net product sales of FINTEPLA of $23.5 million, in addition to $3.1 million in revenue as a result of the March 2019 collaboration with Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. for FINTEPLA in Dravet syndrome and LGS in Japan. Zogenix recorded $8.5 million in revenue for the corresponding period of 2020.

Research and development expenses for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, totaled $41.8 million, compared to $36.0 million in the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, totaled $43.8 million, up from $29.2 million in the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020. The increase was driven by ongoing Fintepla launch activities in Dravet syndrome in the U.S. and Europe and preparations for potential launches for FINTEPLA in LGS.

Net loss for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020, was $54.9 million, or a net loss of $0.98 per share, compared with a net loss of $70.2 million, or a net loss of $1.26 per share, in the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Year Ended December 31, 2021 Financial Results Compared to Year Ended December 31, 2020

The Company recorded $81.7 million in revenue for the year ended December 31, 2021. This included total net product sales of FINTEPLA of $74.7 million, in addition to $7.0 million in revenue as a result of the March 2019 collaboration with Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. for FINTEPLA in Dravet syndrome and LGS in Japan. Zogenix recorded in $13.6 million revenue for the corresponding period of 2020.

Research and development expenses for the year ended December 31, 2021, totaled $142.7 million, up from $138.0 million in the year ended December 31, 2020.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the year ended December 31, 2021, totaled $148.5 million, up from $99.6 million in the year ended December 31, 2020, as the Company continued investment related to the launch of FINTEPLA for the treatment of Dravet syndrome in the U.S. and Europe and preparations for a potential launch for FINTEPLA in LGS.

Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2021, was $227.4 million, or a net loss of $4.07 per share, compared with a net loss of $209.4 million, or a net loss of $3.90 per share, in the year ended December 31, 2020.

As of December 31, 2021, the Company had $301.7 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, compared to $505.1 million at December 31, 2020



Conference Call/Earnings Materials

Given the recently announced agreement for Zogenix to be acquired by UCB, Zogenix will not be hosting a conference call. Earnings materials are available publicly on the Investor Relations page of our website at http://zogenix.com. Questions may be directed to the Investor Relations team via the contact information below.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

This communication is not an offer to buy nor a solicitation of an offer to sell any securities of Zogenix, Inc. (the "Company"). The solicitation and the offer to buy shares of the Company's common stock is being made pursuant to a tender offer statement on Schedule TO, including an offer to purchase, a letter of transmittal and other related materials that was filed by UCB S.A. (the "Parent") and Zinc Merger Sub, Inc. ("Merger Sub") with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 1, 2022. In addition, the Company has filed a Solicitation/Recommendation Statement on Schedule 14D-9 with respect to the tender offer with the SEC on February 1, 2022.

About Zogenix

Zogenix is a global biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapies with the potential to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases. The company's first rare disease therapy, FINTEPLA® (fenfluramine) oral solution, has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency and is under regulatory review in Japan for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, a rare, severe lifelong epilepsy. The U.S. FDA recently accepted for filing Zogenix's supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) and granted Priority Review for the use of FINTEPLA for the treatment of seizures associated with an additional rare epilepsy, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS). Zogenix is also initiating a study of FINTEPLA in a genetic epilepsy called CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder (CDD) and is collaborating with Tevard Biosciences to identify and develop potential next-generation gene therapies for Dravet syndrome and other genetic epilepsies. The company has an additional late-stage development program, MT-1621, in a mitochondrial disease called TK2 deficiency.

Forward-Looking Statements

Zogenix cautions you that statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “indicates,” “will,” “intends,” “potential,” “suggests,” “assuming,” “designed,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include: the timing and ability of Zogenix to complete regulatory submission in the EU and Japan for its product candidates; the expected timing of reporting data from clinical trials; the expected timing of review of Zogenix’s regulatory submissions including the sNDA for the treatment of seizures associated with LGS; Zogenix’s commercialization plans in the U.S. and Europe; and Zogenix’s plans with respect to its development programs. These statements are based on Zogenix’s current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Zogenix that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Zogenix’s business, including, without limitation: FINTEPLA may not achieve broad market acceptance as a treatment option of seizures associated with LGS or Dravet syndrome which would limit Zogenix’s ability to general revenues; Zogenix may not be successful in executing its sales and marketing strategy for the commercialization of FINTEPLA in the U.S. and Europe, including due to the costs and procedures related to the REMS certification process or controlled access program; the structure, timing and completion of the announced merger between us and UCB S.A., and any effects of the announcement, pendency or completion of the announced merger, including the anticipated benefits therefrom; the COVID-19 pandemic may continue to disrupt Zogenix’s business operations, impairing the ability to commercialize FINTEPLA in the U.S. and Europe and Zogenix's ability to generate product revenue in the U.S. and Europe and conduct its development programs; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate therapeutic efficacy of fenfluramine that could limit regulatory approval or commercialization, or that could result in recalls or product liability claims; later developments with FDA that may be inconsistent with the already completed meetings; additional data from Zogenix's ongoing studies may contradict or undermine the data previously reported; the potential for the FDA to delay timing of review of the sNDA due to the FDA's internal resource constraints or other reasons; and other risks described in Zogenix’s prior press releases as well as in public periodic filings with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and Zogenix undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

ZOGENIX INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

December 31, (In thousands) 2021 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 101,180 $ 166,916 Marketable securities 200,535 338,193 Accounts receivable, net 10,139 3,824 Inventory 5,492 1,026 Prepaid expenses 12,487 7,279 Other current assets 24,735 4,936 Total current assets 354,568 522,174 Property and equipment, net 7,197 8,724 Operating lease right-of-use assets 6,605 7,748 Intangible asset, net 90,673 98,558 Goodwill 6,234 6,234 Other non-current assets 3,212 7,692 Total assets $ 468,489 $ 651,130 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 21,998 $ 11,945 Accrued and other current liabilities 55,413 54,964 Deferred revenue, current 5,089 5,318 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 1,694 1,688 Current portion of contingent consideration 13,500 8,800 Total current liabilities 97,694 82,715 Deferred revenue, non-current 3,257 5,479 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 8,617 10,314 Contingent consideration, net of current portion 21,785 33,600 Convertible debt 158,165 149,353 Total liabilities 289,518 281,461 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 56 56 Additional paid-in capital 1,731,153 1,694,524 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 15 (71 ) Accumulated deficit (1,552,253 ) (1,324,840 ) Total stockholders’ equity 178,971 369,669 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 468,489 $ 651,130





ZOGENIX INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)