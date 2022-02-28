ProSomnus® Sleep Technologies to Present Data on its Oral Appliance Therapy Devices for the Treatment of Obstructive Sleep Apnea at World Sleep Congress 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProSomnus Sleep Technologies, the leader in patient-preferred medical devices for the treatment of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), will showcase its oral appliance therapy (OAT) devices in four poster abstracts at the World Sleep Congress 2022, being held from March 11-16, 2022, in Rome, Italy. Now in its 16th iteration, the World Sleep Congress is a global scientific meeting that consistently gathers leaders in sleep medicine and research for scientific sessions and networking.



ProSomnus Medical Director Dr. Edward T. Sall and Chief Scientist Dr. John E. Remmers will present the posters on Monday, March 14 and Tuesday, March 15 from 5:30pm-7:00pm (Central European Time). The posters showcase:

The results of a systematic study of the efficacy of ProSomnus’s precision oral appliances in treating moderate and severe OSA.

The efficacy data on treating OSA vs. legacy OATs with the ProSomnus EVO™.

ProSomnus’s ability to manufacture a new Morning Occlusal Guide in the same maximum intercuspation that a patient had initiated treatment with under a different system to better recapture bite changes.

The ability of ProSomnus’s OATs to successfully treat patients with all levels of severity of OSA.



ProSomnus will also sponsor a World Sleep 2022 Satellite Symposium on Monday, March 14 from 12:30pm-2:00pm in Room 21, titled “Personalized Care and Precision Medicine in Sleep Apnea: Emerging Technologies and Latest trends in Treating Sleep Apnea with Non-CPAP Therapies,” featuring leading sleep medicine experts Prof. Dr. Olivier Vanderveken, Dr. John E. Remmers, Dr. Shouresh Charkhandeh and Dr. Edward T. Sall. This symposium will explore alternative approaches to treating OSA. Presentations will focus principally on non-CPAP treatment options where a good understanding of patient characteristics related to treatment success is very important. It will also focus on the latest advancements on precision therapy and the evolution of Mandibular Advancement Devices (MAD), and how they can optimize OAT as an effective alternative or even first-line treatment for OSA.

ProSomnus is committed to evidence-based research that enables clinicians to provide the best patient experiences and outcomes for OSA therapy. ProSomnus medical devices are rapidly emerging as the leading, patient-preferred alternative to CPAP for the treatment of OSA. Effective, non-intrusive and easy to use, each ProSomnus device is prescribed by a physician and fitted by a Dental Sleep Medicine specialist. ProSomnus devices are an excellent option for people with OSA who prefer a more comfortable treatment experience, and are designed to enhance compliance, mitigate side effects and, enable providers to achieve excellent patient experiences and outcomes. ProSomnus’s devices have been used to treat thousands of patients, with clinical performance that has been validated in numerous studies.

About ProSomnus Sleep Technologies

ProSomnus is the first manufacturer of precision, mass-customized Oral Appliance Therapy (OAT) devices to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), which affects over 74 million Americans and is associated with serious comorbidities, including heart failure, stroke, hypertension, morbid obesity and type 2 diabetes. ProSomnus’s patented devices are a more comfortable and less invasive alternative to Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) therapy, and lead to more effective and patient-preferred outcomes. With more than 135,000 patients treated, ProSomnus’s devices are the most prescribed OATs in the U.S. To learn more, visit www.ProSomnus.com.

Media:

Sean Leous

ICR Westwicke

Phone: +1.646.866.4012

Email: Sean.Leous@westwicke.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/16f8b1c6-27d9-49d7-889b-d98105d773a7