Osisko Development Intersects 2.19 g/t Gold over 78.9 Meters at Sapuchi and 1.55 g/t Gold over 42.5 Meters at Golfo De Oro; Provides Update on the Non-Brokered Private Placement

MONTREAL, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Development Corp. ("Osisko Development" or the "Company") (TSX.V-ODV) is pleased to announce the final drilling results from the 2021 exploration and category conversion drill program campaign at its San Antonio Project in Sonora State, Mexico.

The Company is also pleased to report, further to its previously-announced non-brokered private placement (the "Non-Brokered Placement") of up to US$110 million of subscription receipts of the Corporation ("Subscription Receipts"), that the Corporation expects to close a first tranche of the Non-Brokered Placement on March 4, 2022 for gross proceeds of approximately US$67.3 million of Subscription Receipts.

The Corporation has also received subscription proceeds or expressions of interest for the remaining Subscription Receipts allotted under the up to US$110 million Non-Brokered Placement, which Osisko Development expects to close, as a second tranche closing, in late March 2022. The Non-Brokered Placement is being completed on a "non-brokered" basis and no commission or finder's fee will be paid by Osisko Development in connection therewith.

San Antonio Drill Results Summary

  • A total of 27,900 meters were drilled in 177 holes in 2021. The objective of the drill program was to conduct exploration and resource drilling at a spacing of 25 meters and historic drilling validation for the three main target areas (Figure 1).
  • This news releases encompasses all 6,550 meters in 33 holes from the Golfo de Oro Target: GO-DD-21-015 to GO-DD-21-174 inclusive (Figure 2) and the remaining assays from 8,050 meters in 76 holes at Sapuchi: SP-DD-21-060A to SP-DD-21-173 inclusive (Figure 4).
  • Assay highlights from Golfo de Oro include 1.55 g/t Au and 2.32 g/t Ag over 42.50 meters in hole GO-DD-21-111 and 2.47 g/t Au and 18.67 g/t Ag over 21.20 meters in hole GO-DD-21-057 including a sample of 18.00 g/t Au and 43.90 g/t Ag over 1.50 meters within the prospective hydrothermal breccia (Figure 2).
  • Assay highlights from Sapuchi include 2.19 g/t Au and 4.12 g/t Ag over 78.90 meters in hole SP-DD-21-102 including a high-grade sample of 21.30 g/t Au and 11.75 g/t Ag over 3.20 meters (Figure 4).
  • A total of 18 intervals below assayed greater than 1.00 g/t Au over at least 10.0 meters.
  • Gold mineralization is hosted within altered hydrothermal breccia and sediments, as stockwork quartz veins and veinlets and adjacent to intrusions and fault structures.
  • Detailed drilling results are presented in Table 1, drillhole locations are presented in Table 2, and drillhole cross sections are presented in Figures 3 and 5.

Assay Highlights

  • 0.81 g/t Au and 0.79 g/t Ag over 19.50 meters in hole GO-DD-21-033
  • 9.59 g/t Au and 7.78 g/t Ag over 1.50 meters in hole GO-DD-21-049
  • 2.47 g/t Au and 18.67 g/t Ag over 21.20 meters in hole GO-DD-21-057 including
  • 18.00 g/t Au and 43.90 g/t Ag over 1.50 meters
  • 0.86 g/t Au and 0.62 g/t Ag over 35.65 meters in hole GO-DD-21-094
  • 1.45 g/t Au and 2.05 g/t Ag over 31.25 meters in hole GO-DD-21-110
  • 1.55 g/t Au and 2.32 g/t Ag over 42.50 meters in hole GO-DD-21-111
  • 0.87 g/t Au and 1.62 g/t Ag over 21.00 meters in hole GO-DD-21-161
  • 3.58 g/t Au and 2.71 g/t Ag over 5.30 meters in hole SP-DD-21-060A
  • 1.37 g/t Au and 1.84 g/t Ag over 14.80 meters in hole SP-DD-21-065
  • 0.93 g/t Au and 6.76 g/t Ag over 26.65 meters in hole SP-DD-21-081
  • 2.35 g/t Au and 3.99 g/t Ag over 8.50 meters in hole SP-DD-21-081
  • 2.49 g/t Au and 8.32 g/t Ag over 8.80 meters in hole SP-DD-21-082
  • 1.00 g/t Au and 14.32 g/t Ag over 40.80 meters in hole SP-DD-21-087
  • 0.94 g/t Au and 7.37 g/t Ag over 17.55 meters in hole SP-DD-21-088
  • 1.06 g/t Au and 3.88 g/t Ag over 60.45 meters in hole SP-DD-21-089
  • 1.39 g/t Au and 1.79 g/t Ag over 10.20 meters in hole SP-DD-21-093
  • 0.96 g/t Au and 1.08 g/t Ag over 13.50 meters in hole SP-DD-21-096
  • 1.07 g/t Au and 2.31 g/t Ag over 22.95 meters in hole SP-DD-21-096
  • 1.60 g/t Au and 1.92 g/t Ag over 25.45 meters in hole SP-DD-21-098
  • 2.39 g/t Au and 3.36 g/t Ag over 10.50 meters in hole SP-DD-21-099 including
  • 10.20 g/t Au and 5.91 g/t Ag over 1.30 meters
  • 2.19 g/t Au and 4.12 g/t Ag over 78.90 meters in hole SP-DD-21-102 including
  • 21.30 g/t Au and 11.75 g/t Ag over 3.20 meters
  • 8.28 g/t Au and 1.92 g/t Ag over 2.35 meters in hole SP-DD-21-104
  • 1.41 g/t Au and 1.09 g/t Ag over 18.30 meters in hole SP-DD-21-108
  • 1.82 g/t Au and 2.18 g/t Ag over 7.50 meters in hole SP-DD-21-112
  • 8.56 g/t Au and 4.42 g/t Ag over 1.70 meters in hole SP-DD-21-124 including
  • 16.60 g/t Au and 5.34 g/t Ag over 0.70 meter
  • 0.96 g/t Au and 2.51 g/t Ag over 12.65 meters in hole SP-DD-21-128
  • 1.03 g/t Au and 2.47 g/t Ag over 12.00 meters in hole SP-DD-21-130
  • 1.19 g/t Au and 2.14 g/t Ag over 20.25 meters in hole SP-DD-21-134
  • 1.75 g/t Au and 3.33 g/t Ag over 17.90 meters in hole SP-DD-21-135
  • 1.22 g/t Au and 1.88 g/t Ag over 16.95 meters in hole SP-DD-21-138
  • 1.31 g/t Au and 1.26 g/t Ag over 13.80 meters in hole SP-DD-21-146
  • 1.46 g/t Au and 2.65 g/t Ag over 15.95 meters in hole SP-DD-21-148
  • 7.04 g/t Au and 121.00 g/t Ag over 1.90 meters in hole SP-DD-21-153
  • 1.18 g/t Au and 3.85 g/t Ag over 18.60 meters in hole SP-DD-21-173

Sean Roosen, CEO of Osisko Development commented, "The 2021 diamond drill campaign at our San Antonio Project was successful in defining and expanding the known zones as shown by these recent results. The Sapuchi, Golfo de Oro, and California Zones trend for approximately three kilometers and there are at least a dozen other targets at surface that remain unexplored or underexplored along a ten kilometer strike. These results will be incorporated into the mineral resource estimate and used to further determine our next steps for expansion on the project."

The San Antonio Project gold mineralization is characterized by hydrothermal breccia that forms an approximately 3,000 m long east-northeast trending mineralization corridor with the Luz del Cobre copper deposit at the east. The gold mineralization is associated with intense chlorite and carbonate alteration and is intrusion related with host sedimentary rocks. The breccia has been defined to a vertical depth of 500 meters and at an average depth of 250 meters. Drilling has occurred within the three major zones at Sapuchi, Golfo de Oro and California, over a combined strike length of 1 kilometer of the 3 kilometer breccia trend.

True widths are estimated to be 80% to 100% of reported core length intervals. Intervals not recovered by drilling were assigned zero grade. Top cuts have not been applied to high grade assays. Complete assay highlights are presented in Table 1, drill hole locations are listed in Table 2.

Figure 1: San Antonio Mineral Zones overview map is available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/86320f50-7bff-4628-9090-49ed8916b02b

Figure 2: Golfo de Oro plan map with select drilling highlights is available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a86a23db-97d0-4018-a3ec-2f1a53474e49

Figure 3: Golfo de Oro section select drilling highlights is available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/26ce51cd-0d27-4b29-a62d-98be6dd40518

Figure 4: Sapuchi plan map with select drilling highlights is available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ae5e5836-7f08-4701-92d4-26d64a4cfdbe

Figure 5: Sapuchi section select drilling highlights is available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/43cf7bc3-3230-4e5f-94bc-caa9df40f483

Qualified Persons

Maggie Layman, P.Geo. Vice President Exploration of Osisko Development, and a "qualified person" for purposes of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has prepared, validated, and approved the scientific and technical content in this news release.

Quality Assurance – Quality Control

Once received from the drill and processed, all drill core samples are sawn in half, labelled and bagged. The remaining drill core is subsequently stored on site at a secured facility at the project site. Numbered security tags are applied to lab shipments for chain of custody requirements. Quality control (QC) samples are inserted at regular intervals in the sample stream, including blanks and reference materials with all sample shipments to monitor laboratory performance.

Drill core samples are submitted to ALS Geochemistry and Bureau Veritas (BV) preparation laboratory in Hermosillo and then sent to their analytical facilities in North Vancouver, British Columbia for analysis. The facilities are accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for gold assays and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria. The entire sample is crushed, and 200 grams is pulverized. Analytical packages for ALS and BV are AA24 and FA450 respectively. Multi Element geochemistry is also analyzed with ME MS61 at ALS and MA 200 at BV.

About Osisko Development Corp.

Osisko Development Corp. is uniquely positioned as a premier gold development company in North America to advance the Cariboo Gold Project and other Canadian and Mexican properties, with the objective of becoming the next mid-tier gold producer. The Cariboo Gold Project, located in central British Columbia, is Osisko Development's flagship asset with measured and indicated resources of 21.44 Mt at 4.6 Au g/t for a total of 3.2 million ounces of gold and inferred resource of 21.69 Mt at 3.9 Au g/t for a total of 2.7 million ounces of gold (see NI 43-101 Technical Report and mineral resource estimate effective October 5, 2020). The considerable exploration potential at depth and along strike distinguishes the Cariboo Gold Project relative to other development assets as does the historically low, all-in discovery costs of US $19 per ounce. The Cariboo Gold Project is advancing through permitting as a 4,750 tonnes per day underground operation with a feasibility study on track for completion in the first half of 2022. Osisko Development's project pipeline is complemented by potential near-term production targeted from the San Antonio gold project, located in Sonora Mexico. Osisko Development began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ODV" on December 2, 2020 and the Company's 14,789,373 outstanding share purchase warrants were listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ODV.WT" on October 25, 2021.

For further information, please contact Osisko Development Corp.:
Jean Francois Lemonde
VP Investor Relations
jflemonde@osiskodev.com
Tel: 514-299-4926		 

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, require Osisko Development to make certain assumptions and necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. Words such as "may", "will", "would", "could", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "continue", or the negative or comparable terminology, as well as terms usually used in the future and the conditional, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Information contained in forward-looking statements is based upon certain material assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including management's perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, results of further exploration work to define and expand mineral resources, that exploration work will continue to show significant anomalous results in the oxide, transition and sulphide horizons and indicate continuity near surface and along strike and, open to the west along trend, that the gold mineralization continues to be associated with intense sericite and chlorite alteration and be intrusion related with host sedimentary rocks, that the breccia continues to be defined to a vertical depth of 500 meters and at an average depth of 250 meters, as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. Osisko Development considers its assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, but cautions the reader that their assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Osisko Development, may ultimately prove to be incorrect since they are subject to risks and uncertainties that affect Osisko Development and its business. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks relating to the ability of exploration activities (including drill results) to accurately predict mineralization; errors in management's geological modelling; the ability of to complete further exploration activities, including drilling; property and stream interests in the San Antonio gold project; the ability of the Corporation to obtain required approvals; the results of exploration activities; risks relating to exploration, development and mining activities; the global economic climate; metal prices; dilution; environmental risks; and community and non-governmental actions and the responses of relevant governments to the COVID-19 outbreak and the effectiveness of such responses.

For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements made in this news release concerning Osisko Development, see the Filing Statement available electronically on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under Osisko Development's issuer profile. The forward-looking statements set forth herein concerning Osisko Development reflect management's expectations as at the date of this news release and are subject to change after such date. Osisko Development disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Table 1: San Antonio Gold Project 2021 Length Weighted Drill Hole Gold and Silver Composites from Golfo de Oro and Sapuchi Zones

HOLE ID FROM (M) TO (M)LENGTH (M)AU (G/T)AG (G/T)
GO-DD-21-015 68.7575.556.800.532.15
 Including69.5570.300.751.817.06
  82.6092.059.450.580.69
 Including88.3089.801.501.540.46
 And89.8091.251.451.110.54
GO-DD-21-022 75.8085.359.550.550.70
 Including77.2078.701.501.490.77
  209.15210.251.101.090.53
GO-DD-21-027 8.009.201.201.672.62
  144.50148.804.301.880.90
GO-DD-21-033 103.00113.5010.500.590.84
 Including109.00110.501.501.622.01
  154.90156.401.501.970.97
  166.90186.4019.500.810.79
  200.50203.202.700.650.34
  218.70220.201.500.750.42
  227.20231.704.502.210.57
 Including228.70230.201.503.080.64
GO-DD-21-036 18.8029.9011.100.476.64
  24.3025.351.051.120.79
  121.10122.601.500.9726.10
GO-DD-21-036AHole Abandoned
GO-DD-21-042 3.004.101.101.870.63
  72.5074.802.301.88105.80
 Including72.5074.001.502.62155.00
  103.90104.800.901.610.94
GO-DD-21-044No Significant Assays
GO-DD-21-049 49.1058.109.000.560.99
 Including55.1056.601.502.031.00
  143.60145.101.509.597.78
GO-DD-21-053 44.8045.350.551.036.05
  68.1069.601.501.371.76
  162.30163.351.050.890.05
GO-DD-21-057 161.50176.6515.150.430.68
  182.65184.151.500.940.68
  304.35305.851.500.993.10
  313.60334.8021.202.4718.67
 Including313.60314.851.255.617.91
 And324.30325.801.501.2819.25
 And331.80333.301.507.5627.70
 And333.30334.801.5018.0043.90
GO-DD-21-063 73.1574.451.302.1215.60
  98.80100.051.250.860.75
GO-DD-21-068 31.8040.208.400.560.39
 Including38.7539.600.854.160.67
  50.1051.601.502.112.90
  171.75182.2510.500.760.75
 Including180.75182.251.504.181.34
  198.80209.2010.400.340.58
GO-DD-21-074 35.8038.202.401.430.57
  98.70100.001.301.080.29
  172.25173.301.051.310.45
  195.00201.206.200.740.86
 Including198.20199.701.502.130.43
GO-DD-21-079Hole abandoned
GO-DD-21-079A 2.307.204.901.551.20
  21.5523.101.551.040.90
GO-DD-21-080 6.908.401.501.811.40
  79.5086.857.350.560.99
 Including82.5084.001.501.322.70
  174.00177.003.000.530.49
  185.10189.003.900.651.12
 Including185.10186.000.901.081.00
 And186.00187.501.500.931.30
GO-DD-21-084 41.0044.003.000.620.13
  65.0096.5031.500.430.82
 Including69.5071.001.501.010.50
 And93.5094.250.751.241.20
 And94.2595.000.751.470.70
  150.50159.509.000.800.55
 Including150.50152.001.502.400.70
  168.50173.505.000.641.84
GO-DD-21-086 115.50120.705.200.704.98
 Including115.50117.001.501.360.20
GO-DD-21-090 67.5072.004.500.871.77
 Including67.5069.001.501.490.80
GO-DD-21-094 98.85134.5035.650.860.62
 Including109.00110.501.501.801.40
 And110.50112.001.501.410.90
 And112.00113.501.501.420.50
 And118.00119.501.502.711.20
 And119.50120.250.752.430.50
 And121.00122.501.501.570.60
 And127.00128.501.501.240.40
  171.20175.704.500.890.67
 Including171.20172.701.501.351.40
  218.45219.951.500.720.50
GO-DD-21-097 112.50114.001.501.7811.70
  174.00175.501.501.410.10
  186.00208.5022.500.430.64
 Including186.00187.501.500.821.00
 And207.00208.501.501.240.80
  222.30244.5022.200.470.36
  228.30229.801.501.620.40
  243.00244.501.501.840.60
GO-DD-21-101 18.9020.301.400.731.00
  47.7549.251.501.162.20
  98.30108.109.800.370.80
 Including98.3099.801.500.970.70
  154.40155.901.500.910.40
GO-DD-21-106 100.60110.209.600.780.91
 Including106.60107.300.701.070.50
 And107.30108.701.401.331.60
 And108.70110.201.501.150.60
  136.90145.808.900.490.53
 Including141.40142.901.500.900.50
GO-DD-21-110 45.0046.051.050.835.30
  67.5068.100.601.001.70
  100.25131.5031.251.452.05
 Including100.25101.751.506.132.60
 And107.75109.251.505.003.30
 And109.25110.751.503.002.00
 And121.50123.001.502.372.40
 And123.80124.750.952.164.60
 And124.75125.400.652.284.30
  146.50148.952.450.642.82
GO-DD-21-111 86.30128.8042.501.552.32
 Including86.3087.801.504.292.70
 And87.8089.301.504.443.00
 And89.3090.801.502.582.90
 And90.8092.301.506.307.30
 And93.8095.301.503.215.00
 And96.8098.301.504.054.50
  143.15153.009.850.503.17
GO-DD-21-123 52.3557.955.601.762.21
 Including52.3553.000.652.172.10
 And57.0057.950.954.128.30
  210.35214.303.950.660.54
 Including213.35214.300.951.501.00
  244.10246.001.901.882.00
GO-DD-21-131 5.407.602.201.841.70
  59.3063.804.502.351.93
  126.80141.1014.300.490.88
 Including126.80128.301.500.952.00
GO-DD-21-136 27.5032.004.501.221.50
 Including29.0030.501.502.311.40
  75.5092.0016.500.762.79
 Including78.5080.001.502.521.50
 And90.5092.001.501.4814.80
GO-DD-21-140 68.8074.005.201.122.62
GO-DD-21-147 84.6598.7014.050.870.61
 Including91.5093.001.501.430.50
 And93.0093.600.603.031.90
 And93.6095.902.301.620.70
GO-DD-21-161 117.80125.307.501.150.29
 Including117.80119.301.501.570.10
 And123.80125.301.503.790.50
  162.80183.8021.000.871.62
 Including164.30165.801.503.002.20
 And165.80167.301.502.091.20
 And176.30177.801.502.445.10
  198.80200.301.501.151.60
       
GO-DD-21-174Hole Abandoned
SP-DD-21-060A 3.7025.7522.050.625.00
 Including5.408.002.601.1913.40
 And19.8521.651.803.332.25
  91.0095.504.500.781.09
 Including91.0092.501.501.961.76
  177.70183.005.303.582.71
 Including177.70179.201.501.476.24
SP-DD-21-061 107.05109.702.650.851.56
  171.35174.403.050.960.64
 Including172.15172.900.751.971.52
  257.85259.351.500.880.35
SP-DD-21-065 24.8026.301.501.3910.05
  55.5570.3514.801.371.84
 Including60.7562.251.502.171.73
 And68.8570.351.504.412.68
SP-DD-21-066 24.2541.4017.150.514.33
 Including25.7527.251.501.934.02
 And39.0040.001.001.242.78
  48.5053.655.150.461.24
SP-DD-21-067 28.4540.5012.050.492.67
 Including39.3040.501.202.173.45
  135.15136.651.503.5517.40
  170.25180.8010.551.260.73
 Including177.15178.651.501.610.90
 And178.65179.951.306.181.35
 And179.95180.800.851.780.80
SP-DD-21-069 16.6521.104.450.771.39
 Including19.6021.101.501.561.26
  120.70125.154.451.7719.53
SP-DD-21-071 2.8035.0032.200.811.77
 Including4.004.800.805.312.42
 And4.806.201.401.771.45
 And18.5019.851.352.422.62
 And19.8521.351.501.792.78
 And33.1034.301.201.221.48
 And34.3035.000.705.092.07
  56.0057.501.501.240.84
  104.25105.751.501.700.95
  152.05153.201.150.800.77
SP-DD-21-073 0.0027.2527.250.823.11
 Including0.005.605.601.6710.50
 And24.2525.751.505.241.47
SP-DD-21-075 43.9046.903.003.048.82
  45.4046.901.505.4015.15
  63.3566.002.652.401.38
  144.50153.008.501.329.32
 Including147.00148.001.001.4919.25
 And149.65150.450.801.4611.45
 And150.45151.901.454.8113.55
  187.60191.804.200.795.72
 Including187.60188.150.551.8317.35
 And190.90191.800.901.591.83
  208.80209.700.900.822.70
  293.10295.202.100.721.82
SP-DD-21-077 17.1519.502.350.690.77
SP-DD-21-078No Significant Assays
SP-DD-21-081 1.3027.9526.650.936.76
 Including1.302.200.903.191.20
 And7.508.200.709.3813.90
 And24.1025.501.402.4813.10
 And25.5026.100.602.3312.90
  35.6044.108.502.353.99
 Including36.8538.351.505.241.40
 And43.1044.101.003.443.00
  48.4049.601.202.241.60
  62.0077.0015.000.712.10
 Including63.2064.501.303.461.10
  90.3091.200.901.081.10
  107.15113.406.250.792.09
 Including107.15108.651.502.412.90
SP-DD-21-082 22.1530.958.802.498.32
 Including22.1523.601.454.5210.50
 And23.6025.101.507.785.30
SP-DD-21-083 0.004.904.901.1912.48
 Including3.004.901.902.1821.60
  12.6019.356.752.011.66
 Including15.4016.651.252.183.50
 And16.6517.250.6010.103.00
 And18.3519.351.002.790.70
  40.2545.455.200.710.91
 Including40.2541.351.101.021.20
  113.80119.555.750.852.73
 Including113.80115.301.501.305.20
SP-DD-21-087 0.0013.8513.850.973.98
 Including0.001.501.501.287.90
 And12.3513.851.504.889.30
  18.2059.0040.801.0014.32
 Including24.7026.551.852.048.50
 And26.5527.500.951.9889.10
 And36.2537.251.005.616.40
 And55.0056.001.003.613.20
 And57.5059.001.502.221.80
  130.25143.3013.050.777.22
 Including130.25131.000.751.732.70
 And133.40134.651.252.402.40
 And141.50142.400.904.571.80
SP-DD-21-088 50.4067.9517.550.947.37
 Including50.4051.150.752.961.73
 And58.4559.451.004.27105.00
  86.6091.104.501.778.40
 Including88.5089.601.102.652.22
 And89.6091.101.502.4321.50
SP-DD-21-089 10.5070.9560.451.063.88
  98.70100.201.500.916.10
SP-DD-21-092 69.3072.303.002.050.95
  124.70127.202.500.650.47
SP-DD-21-093  89.1090.000.901.596.34
  99.00108.009.000.691.92
 Including99.00100.501.502.002.05
  112.80123.0010.201.391.79
 Including117.10118.501.403.761.75
 And121.50123.001.502.691.52
  139.20140.701.500.840.50
  154.75159.504.752.4951.49
 Including155.70157.001.307.26145.00
SP-DD-21-096 44.7549.254.501.392.08
  62.1566.103.951.831.75
  84.2597.7513.500.961.08
 Including90.2591.751.502.271.90
 And94.7596.251.502.841.53
  114.05137.0022.951.072.31
 Including121.35122.000.654.4010.15
 And122.00123.501.502.201.29
 And125.00126.501.502.281.90
SP-DD-21-098 0.007.607.600.803.24
 Including0.002.002.001.194.22
 And5.407.602.201.292.28
  17.5034.5017.000.542.76
 Including18.4019.801.401.352.08
  46.2071.6525.451.601.92
  81.10105.5024.400.513.07
 Including86.0087.501.501.732.51
 And87.5089.001.501.461.71
 And98.0099.501.501.421.71
  112.65121.909.250.502.02
 Including120.65121.901.251.241.43
SP-DD-21-099 87.8598.3510.502.393.36
 Including89.3590.651.3010.205.91
 And90.6592.151.504.263.39
  108.85126.6017.750.801.50
SP-DD-21-102 7.1086.0078.902.194.12
 Including16.3019.503.2021.3011.75
 And35.0036.501.502.8637.90
 And44.0045.501.502.041.10
 And45.5047.001.502.091.15
 And48.5050.001.502.972.45
 And56.0057.501.503.483.11
 And62.0063.501.502.412.85
 And66.3067.601.303.402.45
 And69.1070.601.506.122.76
 And70.6072.101.507.346.06
 And72.1073.601.504.374.17
  110.90116.255.350.565.65
  134.25135.751.500.740.97
SP-DD-21-103 31.1047.7016.600.762.58
 Including32.7034.201.502.702.25
 And35.7037.201.501.306.94
 And44.7046.201.501.722.74
SP-DD-21-104 0.006.206.201.262.76
  22.7025.152.453.452.09
 Including24.6025.150.557.003.52
  39.8042.152.358.281.92
SP-DD-21-107 27.0043.0016.000.645.88
 Including27.0028.501.501.142.80
 And31.2533.001.751.040.81
 And34.5036.001.501.361.75
SP-DD-21-108 16.7018.802.100.802.40
 Including16.7017.300.601.792.80
  30.2048.5018.301.411.09
 Including30.2031.701.504.731.89
 And31.7033.201.502.160.95
 And40.6041.400.802.141.45
 And42.5043.200.706.881.87
 And43.2044.701.503.140.68
 And47.9048.500.602.631.74
  66.6072.405.801.745.19
SP-DD-21-112 1.654.602.951.141.22
  12.1019.607.501.822.18
 Including15.1016.601.502.341.07
 And16.6018.101.503.401.12
  36.1037.601.501.631.53
  43.6045.101.500.730.80
SP-DD-21-114 29.8049.5019.700.551.74
 Including35.9037.501.603.533.37
  63.2075.2012.000.500.72
 Including63.2064.701.501.591.68
 And73.7075.201.502.070.83
SP-DD-21-115 15.5020.004.501.602.99
  27.5029.001.502.171.27
  92.2093.701.501.011.76
SP-DD-21-117No Significant Assays
SP-DD-21-118 6.009.003.000.441.12
  10.5012.001.500.560.78
SP-DD-21-119 43.1046.103.000.652.46
  63.9064.951.050.735.91
SP-DD-21-120 3.856.002.150.562.88
  70.4571.951.500.550.80
  142.50154.5012.000.841.34
 Including144.00145.501.503.131.20
 And147.00148.501.501.062.00
SP-DD-21-121 17.0029.8012.800.663.92
 Including22.7024.001.302.4210.20
 And27.0028.501.501.264.01
  56.5058.101.601.362.02
  106.60108.051.450.870.84
SP-DD-21-124 55.5057.201.708.564.42
 Including56.5057.200.7016.605.34
  74.3577.653.302.384.09
SP-DD-21-125 28.4537.008.551.241.35
 Including30.1031.851.751.520.85
 And31.8533.351.503.251.96
  43.0049.106.100.571.42
 Including43.0044.501.501.361.07
SP-DD-21-126 121.35122.701.351.930.73
SP-DD-21-128 99.00100.501.500.881.50
  169.50182.1512.650.962.51
 Including169.50170.450.952.392.00
 And172.40173.350.952.341.90
 And180.65182.151.502.019.60
SP-DD-21-129 30.5034.403.902.6622.70
 Including30.5032.902.404.105.32
  58.6060.101.500.811.74
  72.1073.601.500.820.74
SP-DD-21-130 19.5031.5012.001.032.47
 Including24.0025.501.502.518.03
 And30.0031.501.504.155.59
  39.0047.008.000.887.14
 Including42.2043.701.502.2731.00
 And46.1047.000.901.870.84
  83.1087.604.500.440.27
SP-DD-21-133 7.209.001.800.730.84
  22.5024.001.500.933.95
  46.9048.401.500.700.95
SP-DD-21-134 30.2550.5020.251.192.14
 Including40.0041.501.502.481.46
 And41.5043.001.502.961.49
 And44.5046.001.502.421.68
  68.8075.306.501.091.59
 Including73.8075.301.503.513.90
SP-DD-21-135 13.5031.4017.901.753.33
 Including21.0022.501.502.593.77
 And24.0027.003.004.503.20
 And29.9031.401.503.839.97
  41.5047.506.001.992.58
SP-DD-21-137 0.003.003.001.502.94
SP-DD-21-138 9.0025.9516.951.221.88
 Including9.0011.202.201.801.09
 And11.2012.701.501.290.97
 And15.8017.301.506.421.87
  49.0055.006.000.741.54
 Including50.5052.001.501.941.33
SP-DD-21-139 22.5024.001.501.622.30
SP-DD-21-141 3.006.553.551.305.70
  33.0036.853.851.725.95
 Including33.0034.501.502.739.99
SP-DD-21-143 0.003.003.000.841.66
  37.7539.251.500.011.02
SP-DD-21-144 15.0019.504.500.952.47
 Including15.0017.902.901.210.97
SP-DD-21-145No Significant Assays
SP-DD-21-146 48.0052.504.500.627.80
  72.0085.8013.801.311.26
 Including72.0072.900.906.071.60
 And73.7574.851.104.940.20
 And78.0079.501.503.535.90
 And85.1585.800.651.292.60
  108.05126.0017.950.443.00
 Including117.00118.501.501.771.30
  143.00160.5017.500.633.05
 Including147.00148.501.501.352.00
 And148.50150.001.502.418.90
SP-DD-21-148 12.0027.9515.951.462.65
 Including15.0016.051.051.371.57
 And21.0022.501.501.8713.95
 And22.5024.001.505.552.46
 And24.0025.501.502.031.09
SP-DD-21-149 37.9539.001.050.851.56
SP-DD-21-150 3.006.003.000.560.79
SP-DD-21-151 10.5012.001.500.520.07
SP-DD-21-152No Significant Assays
SP-DD-21-153 28.1030.001.907.04121.00
SP-DD-21-154 7.1015.308.200.481.10
 Including12.7013.801.101.141.91
SP-DD-21-155 1.855.003.150.412.13
SP-DD-21-156No Significant Assays
SP-DD-21-157 12.0018.006.000.682.19
 Including12.0013.501.501.483.25
 And16.5018.001.501.145.03
  24.5030.005.501.291.38
 Including25.5527.001.452.293.30
SP-DD-21-158 0.007.257.250.581.49
 Including5.907.251.351.261.35
  17.3018.751.451.000.81
SP-DD-21-159 0.001.501.502.292.60
SP-DD-21-160 54.8056.301.500.520.44
  57.4558.601.150.450.25
SP-DD-21-162 12.0025.5013.500.972.13
 Including18.0019.501.502.111.56
 And19.5021.001.501.552.86
 And21.0022.501.502.243.75
 And22.5024.001.501.313.19
  40.5045.004.502.088.30
 Including42.0043.501.502.313.20
 And43.5045.001.503.5715.80
SP-DD-21-163 6.009.003.001.441.59
  13.0015.002.000.785.80
  24.0026.652.650.860.97
SP-DD-21-164 88.5091.503.000.692.25
SP-DD-21-166 4.507.503.001.192.07
  14.9516.451.501.378.25
  19.8022.803.000.731.06
SP-DD-21-167No Significant Assays
SP-DD-21-168 4.806.001.200.402.71
  9.6510.751.100.701.81
  20.9022.401.500.641.78
SP-DD-21-169No Significant Assay
SP-DD-21-170 12.0015.603.600.560.94
 Including12.0012.800.801.121.70
SP-DD-21-171No Significant Assays
SP-DD-21-172No Significant Assays
SP-DD-21-173 0.0018.6018.601.183.85
 Including4.406.452.051.221.67
 And6.457.701.251.723.36
 And15.6016.801.205.563.10
 And16.8017.700.906.434.12

Table 2: Drill Hole Locations and Orientations

HOLE IDEASTINGNORTHINGELEVATIONDIPAZDEPTH
GO-DD-21-015630777316695452575340600
GO-DD-21-022630770316699750575340226
GO-DD-21-027630833316695749870340155
GO-DD-21-033630639316690751275340255
GO-DD-21-036630448316698750470340142
GO-DD-21-036A63044531669875047016022
GO-DD-21-042630596316700849970340150
GO-DD-21-044630679316707550085340157
GO-DD-21-049630639316703950785340171
GO-DD-21-053630594316689852660180174
GO-DD-21-057630494316688356760340361
GO-DD-21-063630562316688454380340368
GO-DD-21-068630789316680955860340304
GO-DD-21-074630735316687755270340213
GO-DD-21-079630637316673354790033
GO-DD-21-079A630635316673154490049
GO-DD-21-080630638316697752275340201
GO-DD-21-084630720316695750965340189
GO-DD-21-086630740316666059985340375
GO-DD-21-0906308043167014503900119
GO-DD-21-0946307943166938522900250
GO-DD-21-0976307463166692597900246
GO-DD-21-1016307993166959515900180
GO-DD-21-1066307923166993507900176
GO-DD-21-1106307413166761585900171
GO-DD-21-1116308923166862527900214
GO-DD-21-1236306703166750544900328
GO-DD-21-1316306413166752546900141
GO-DD-21-136630628316672055190092
GO-DD-21-140630646316670255490075
GO-DD-21-147630631316669155990099
GO-DD-21-1616309413166858542900261
GO-DD-21-174630987316687254290050
SP-DD-21-060A631740316770262760340255
SP-DD-21-061631472316783362255340266
SP-DD-21-065631644316759156790097
SP-DD-21-066631822316787765960180225
SP-DD-21-067631648316758456760340197
SP-DD-21-069631655316768156960340207
SP-DD-21-0716317893167925696900214
SP-DD-21-073631615316772856160340135
SP-DD-21-0756317223167985682900308
SP-DD-21-077631552316775256760310150
SP-DD-21-078631463316769256760290194
SP-DD-21-0816318763167957682900143
SP-DD-21-0826317773168027637900153
SP-DD-21-0836318093168018635900179
SP-DD-21-0876317793167879682900159
SP-DD-21-0886317053167921726900118
SP-DD-21-0896318193167875659900128
SP-DD-21-0926317433167923713900171
SP-DD-21-0936320173167877674900180
SP-DD-21-0966316883167941725900167
SP-DD-21-0986318363167920679900174
SP-DD-21-0996316683167936724900127
SP-DD-21-1026317973167888680900146
SP-DD-21-103631604316793571690056
SP-DD-21-1046318043167960671900141
SP-DD-21-1076316933167999684900179
SP-DD-21-1086318443167966670900146
SP-DD-21-1126317653168013649900125
SP-DD-21-114631718316799068280330147
SP-DD-21-1156318483168011645900100
SP-DD-21-117631737316812762590071
SP-DD-21-118631712316815360890050
SP-DD-21-119631595316794970590066
SP-DD-21-120632052316792671570220156
SP-DD-21-1216319073168046645900112
SP-DD-21-1246316213167965699900132
SP-DD-21-125631919316803064690091
SP-DD-21-1266319833168029646900152
SP-DD-21-1286320533167927715900186
SP-DD-21-1296320073168044646900102
SP-DD-21-1306316443167968695900120
SP-DD-21-133631657316803964890084
SP-DD-21-134631665316797669190084
SP-DD-21-135631699316803266590054
SP-DD-21-137631860316804763190094
SP-DD-21-138631683316802166790084
SP-DD-21-139632052316793071590070
SP-DD-21-141631720316807464290096
SP-DD-21-143631596316797368990078
SP-DD-21-144631610316797868890030
SP-DD-21-145631680316805764590033
SP-DD-21-146632051316792871570330162
SP-DD-21-148631632316797968790030
SP-DD-21-149631943316809760490039
SP-DD-21-150631693316813560990072
SP-DD-21-151631862316809361690041
SP-DD-21-152631738316816660890033
SP-DD-21-153631848316807661690030
SP-DD-21-154631764316812260890030
SP-DD-21-155631769316810260990030
SP-DD-21-156631785316808261090030
SP-DD-21-157631826316805761790030
SP-DD-21-158631792316805862090032
SP-DD-21-159631752316808262290030
SP-DD-21-160631571316793971190059
SP-DD-21-162631591316790069090045
SP-DD-21-163631702316810762790036
SP-DD-21-164632054316792871590093
SP-DD-21-166631688316809262990033
SP-DD-21-167632109316780462290050
SP-DD-21-168631665316807363190030
SP-DD-21-169631637316807063390024
SP-DD-21-170631604316805264190030
SP-DD-21-171632070316781263190047
SP-DD-21-172632057316781763290056
SP-DD-21-173631814316792969090030

 


Figure 1: San Antonio Mineral Zones overview map Figure 2: Golfo de Oro plan map with select drilling highlights Figure 3: Golfo de Oro section select drilling highlights Figure 4: Sapuchi plan map with select drilling highlights Figure 5: Sapuchi section select drilling highlights

