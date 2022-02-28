Worldwide Isoamyl Acetate Industry to 2026 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Isoamyl Acetate Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the isoamyl acetate market and it is poised to grow by $532.57 million during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.08% during the forecast period. The report on the isoamyl acetate market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by wide use as a flavoring ingredient in food and beverages and rise in adoption in personal care and cosmetic industry.



The isoamyl acetate market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The isoamyl acetate market is segmented as below:

By Application

Food and beverages

Cosmetics and personal care

Furniture polish

Others

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

MEA

This study identifies low toxicity as one of the prime reasons driving the isoamyl acetate market growth during the next few years.



The report on isoamyl acetate market covers the following areas:

Isoamyl acetate market sizing

Isoamyl acetate market forecast

Isoamyl acetate market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading isoamyl acetate market vendors that include Chemoxy International Ltd., Ernesto Ventos SA, Esters and Solvents LLP, Kaival Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Nimble Technologies Pvt. Ltd., SEQENS GROUP, The Good Scents Co., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Triveni Chemicals. Also, the isoamyl acetate market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Cosmetics and personal care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Furniture polish - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Application

6. Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Chemoxy International Ltd.

Ernesto Ventos SA

Esters and Solvents LLP

Kaival Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Merck and Co. Inc.

Nimble Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

SEQENS GROUP

The Good Scents Co.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Triveni Chemicals

10. Appendix

