Global Wet Wipes Market By Product, By Distribution Channel, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027

Wet wipes can be used for multiple cleaning purposes such as cleaning hands, wiping oil off the face, and for intimate hygiene. In addition, wet wipes can also be used with the purpose to clean objects or surfaces, etc.



One of the key factors that is responsible for the increased utilization of wet wipes across the world is the rise in the global newborn population. The rising population of infants is constantly increasing the demand for wet wipes. The skin of newborn babies is very sensitive and supposed to be handled with care. Due to this, parents are highly adopting wet wipes to maintain the hygiene of their children.



Moreover, more women are entering the workforce around the world which has increased their purchasing power and raised their awareness of personal hygiene, and these aspects are supporting the growth of products that are made to offer cleanliness and sanitation to people. As a result of the diverse usage of hygiene and cleanliness products, other goods such as intimate wipes, flushable wipes, feminine wipes, and scented wipes have been rolled out in the market, which help in cleaning and eliminating bacteria on the skin as well as minimizing the risk of infection and skin irritation.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The outbreak of the hazardous COVID-19 pandemic led the world’s economic infrastructure to a steep downfall. A lot of businesses irrespective of their sizes were devastated while the healthcare infrastructure of almost every country was overburdened. During the pandemic, the major focus of everyone was on sanitation and hygiene. As the number of cases of Covid-19 increased rapidly around the world, the serious risk of the virus transmission has prompted panic buying among consumers of personal hygiene products.



In this time of economic distress, consumers have become more mindful of their spending and have opted for low-cost alternatives such as economical baby wipes rather than high-priced specialty wipes. Furthermore, these wipes are offered in bulk packaging containing many wipes, making them one of the most popular wipes among consumers. Therefore, the product is in high demand due to the above-mentioned factors.



Market Growth Factors:



Growing applications in various sectors



Wet wipes can be used in a broad variety of settings according to the requirement of the customer. Wet wipes can be used in the medical/healthcare sector with the purpose to clean wounds of the patient, in offices to clean dirt, bacteria, and germs off the surfaces, and in factories and warehouses to wipe dirt and pollution off the face along with a moisturized finishing.



Increasing awareness about eliminating viruses and bacteria



In the last few years, the awareness about killing viruses and bacteria has been increased due to the outbreaks of various pandemics such as COVID-19, SARS, Swine flu, viral pandemics, Western African Ebola virus, Zika virus, and others. Moreover, due to the high penetration of social media, people have become conscious of maintaining an optimum level of cleanliness around them. As a result, these have begun to adopt wet wipes and tissues to clean their body and other surfaces.



Market Restraining Factors:



Non-biodegradable nature



Wet wipes are usually made up of microplastic fiber which is not biodegradable which means that it will stay in the environment for a very long duration. Moreover, these products are made with use and throw purpose, which can cause environmental concerns. Moreover, a lot of people flush the wet wipes after using them. These used wipes can neither be reused nor be biodegraded. Also, the used wet wipes can further end up in oceans and then generate problems in wastewater systems.



Product Outlook



Based on the product, The Wet wipes market is segregated into Baby Wipes, Facial & Cosmetic Wipes, Hand & Body Wipes, Flushable Wipes, and Others. In 2020, the baby wipes segment acquired the largest revenue share of the wet wipes market. One of the major factors driving the growth of this segment is constantly increasing spending capacity of the consumer on baby care products across the world. Due to the rising concerns of parents toward sensitive skin of their babies, particularly in the diaper area, the majority of consumers prefer to use baby wipes that offer a safe and smooth finishing during the cleaning process and avoid the chances of rashes.



Distribution Channel Outlook



Based on the distribution channel, the Wet wipes market is categorized into Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Pharmacy, E-commerce, and Others. In 2020, the convenience store segment acquired the substantial revenue share of the wet wipes market. The significant revenue of the market is attributed to the huge number of convenience stores in almost every locality which increases the accessibility of daily use items for people. Moreover, convenience stores get consistent supply of the day-to-day essential products which plays a major role in fulfilling the demand of the wet wipes across customers.



Regional Outlook



Based on the Regions, the Wet wipes market is analyzed across North America, Europe, APAC, and LAMEA. In 2020, North America emerged as the leading region in the overall wet wipes market by holding the largest revenue share. Some of the growth catalysts for the regional market are evolution in the lifestyle of people, a significant growth in the number of working women, rising internet retailing tendencies, and constantly increasing disposable income of people. Furthermore, increased awareness about the necessity of baby hygiene among parents, increasing importance toward intimate hygiene, and advantages of sanitation are driving demand for wet wipes in the regional market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Nice-Pak Products, Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, WipesPlus, PDI Healthcare, Inc., Essity Aktiebolag (publ), Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, The Clorox Company, The Procter and Gamble Company, and The Honest Company, Inc.



Strategies deployed in Wet Wipes Market



Nov-2021: Nice-Pak rolled out its new Nice ’N CLEAN, SecureFLUSH Technology Flushable Wipes. The new wipes are made with SecureFLUSH technology which makes it a unique and complete cellulose nonwoven wipe that can clean surfaces and would quickly break apart when flushed. In addition, these wipes are made of organic ingredients as well as completely biodegradable plant-based fibers.



Oct-2021: Essity expanded its business within three areas viz. Health and medical, consumer goods and professional hygiene. Through this expansion, the company aimed to increase its offerings to new and related segments along with extended service content based on demands of consumers.



Mar-2021: Clorox launched a new range of wipes in Atlanta. Through this launch, the company aimed to enhance the impact of the wipes of the company intending to achieve the position it held before the pandemic. Following this launch, the company enhanced and shortened its supply chain intending to increase the supply of its disinfectant wipes globally.



Jan-2021: Nice-Pak received US EPA approval for its surface disinfecting wipes under GRIME BOSS, Nice `N CLEAN, and private label brands. The new products are efficient against COVID-19 infection.



Dec-2020: Nice-Pak expanded its geographical footprint by building a new facility in Mooresville. Through this expansion, the company aimed to align with its vision of a healthy and well world. Moreover, this expansion would offer 150 jobs in Morgan County by 2024 and would result in the employment of up to 800 associates when completely operational.



Nov-2020: Nice-Pak expanded its geographical footprint by expanding the capabilities of its Jonesboro plant. This expansion focuses on increasing existing ranges while adding a new manufacturing range at the facility. Moreover, it would offer 176 new job opportunities.



Aug-2020: Clorox received US EPA approval for all of its Clorox and Clorox Scentiva branded Disinfecting Wipes and Disinfecting Wet Mopping Cloths. The Disinfecting Wipes and Disinfecting Wet Mopping Cloths are efficient for eliminating the novel coronavirus, SARS-Cov-2, that causes COVID-19, on hard dense surfaces.



Feb-2019: Procter & Gamble completed its acquisition of L., a California based social enterprise and public-benefit corporation. With this acquisition, the company aimed to fulfill the rising demand of its customers for period products in the natural segment. In addition, P&G would integrate L’s portfolio of aesthetically made high-quality liners, tampons, wipes, and pads developed with organic cotton, into its portfolio to strengthen its offerings.



Jul-2018: The Honest company rolled its new limited-edition winter diapers and wipes. With this launch, the company aimed to offer plant-based, eco-friendly, and super-soft diapers to its customers. In addition, the new product would be available in teal gingerbread, red holiday trimmings, blue cozy sweater, white and gray Rudolph, and pink snow bunnies design.



Jun-2018: Kimberly-Clark took over S-K Corporation, a Taiwan-based company. Following this acquisition, the company would release new technologies intending to help its subsidiaries across the world. Moreover, the company aimed to increase its distribution as well as enhance its manufacturing capabilities in the lucrative market of Taiwan. In addition, the company would focus on establishing its business prevalence across Asia-Pacific.



Feb-2018: Procter & Gamble unveiled its Pampers Pure Protection diapers along with Pampers Aqua Pure wipes. In addition, the new Pampers disposable diapers are made of premium cotton as well as other carefully selected materials and is completely free of fragrance, chlorine bleaching, parabens, and natural rubber latex or 26 allergens identified by the European Union.



Mar-2017: Dettol, a subsidiary of Reckitt Benckiser, launched a range of cleaning products. Through this launch, the company aimed to offer premium cleaning products to its customers under the proven portfolio of Dettol’s disinfectant and germ-killing products. In addition, the new range includes cleaning wipes to tackle dirt, grease, burnt-on food, soap scum, and limescale along with anti-drip gel sprays for difficult-to-clean vertical surfaces.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Product



• Baby Wipes



• Flushable Wipes



• Facial & Cosmetic Wipes



• Hand & Body Wipes, and



• Others



By Distribution Channel



• Supermarkets & Hypermarkets



• Convenience Stores



• Pharmacy



• E-commerce, and



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Nice-Pak Products, Inc.



• Kimberly-Clark Corporation



• WipesPlus



• PDI Healthcare, Inc.



• Essity Aktiebolag (publ)



• Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC



• The Clorox Company



• The Procter and Gamble Company



• The Honest Company, Inc.



