EMEA Dental Imaging Market Size [2022-2028] worth USD 1,200.4 million | exhibiting a CAGR of 7.8%

Pune, India, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The EMEA dental imaging market size was valued at USD 605.3 million in 2020. The market is expected to grow from USD 711.4 million in 2021 to USD 1,200.4 million in 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of dental disorders and rapid technology adoption are expected to foster market progress. Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its report titled “EMEA Dental Imaging Market, 2021-2028.”

Dental imaging is an advanced dental imaging procedure that provides detailed imaging services to consumers. The systems diagnose cavities, bone loss, and dental structures. The rising prevalence of dental problems such as dental caries and malocclusion is expected to boost the product’s adoption.

Industry Development

February 2021 – Align Technology, Inc. launched iTero Element Plus Series to expand its dental imaging systems portfolio.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/emea-dental-imaging-market-106400





Drivers and Restraints

Rising demand for technologically advanced imaging systems is expected to bolster the adoption of dental imaging systems. Improved treatment and patient care services are expected to boost industrial development. Furthermore, rising incidences of tooth injuries and dental problems are expected to foster market development.

For example, as per the information published in the Platform for Better Oral Health in Europe in 2020, approximately 50% population in Europe suffers from periodontitis. Its prevalence shall increase from 70-85.0% for the aged population between the age of 60- 65. These factors may propel the EMEA dental imaging market growth.

However, minimal investments in dental imagery are expected to hinder the market’s progress.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/emea-dental-imaging-market-106400





Regional Insights

Europe is expected to dominate the EMEA dental imaging market share because of the rising adoption of technologically advanced devices. The market in Europe stood at USD 605.3 million in 2020 and is expected to gain a huge portion of the market share in the upcoming years. Furthermore, the rising awareness regarding the product’s benefits is expected to nurture market development.

As per the information provided by ScienceDirect, the trend for conventional impression-taking to digital intraoral scanning is expected to foster market development.





Quick Buy - EMEA Dental Imaging Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/106400





Competitive Landscape

The prominent companies operating in the market launch novel products to attract consumers, satisfy demand and boost their brand image. For example, KaVo Dental launched KaVo IXS, an intraoral x-ray sensor with IoT capabilities and automatic software updates, in February 2020. This launch may enable the companies to attract consumers and boost their brand image.





List of Key Players Profiled in the EMEA Dental Imaging Market Report

KaVo Dental (Envista) (Biberach, Germany)

PLANMECA OY (Helsinki, Finland)

Dentsply Sirona (York, Pennsylvania, U.S.)

Align Technology, Inc. (San Jose, U.S.)

Genoray Co., Ltd. (Seongnam-si, Republic of Korea)

Carestream Dental LLC (Atlanta, U.S.)

Acteon Group (Mérignac, France)

Midmark Corporation (Dayton, U.S.)

VATECH (Hwaseong-si, Republic of Korea)





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/emea-dental-imaging-market-106400





Table of Content from EMEA Dental Imaging Market:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Market Trends

Key Insights New Product Launches Prevalence of Dental Disorders by Key Countries Regulatory and Reimbursement Scenario Technological Advancements in Dental Imaging Market Impact of COVID-19 on Dental Imaging Market

EMEA Dental Imaging Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Extraoral Imaging Panoramic Systems Panoramic & Cephalometric Systems 3D CBCT Systems Intraoral Imaging Intraoral Scanners Intraoral X-Ray Systems Intraoral Sensors Intraoral Photostimulable Phosphor Systems Intraoral Cameras Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Endodontics Implantology Orthodontics Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user Solo Practices Group Practices Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region Europe Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245