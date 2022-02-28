New York, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Virology Specimen Collection Market By Sample, By Product Type, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241038/?utm_source=GNW

Microbiology and pathology are commonly confused with virology. Viruses quickly evolved into tools for analysing basic biochemical processes in cells in the early years of virology, which were based on advancements in the chemical and physical sciences. Viruses have traditionally been considered as disease-causing agents that must be eradicated or controlled.



After the initial operational definition of a virus as a filterable agent, researchers attempted to find the characteristics of viruses that distinguished them from other microbes. To this aim, all viruses have the same defining feature that they are obligatory intracellular molecular parasites. The fact that viruses do not reproduce by binary fission, which is an asexual reproduction mode in which pre-existing cells split into two identical daughter cells, is a second crucial attribute of viruses.



In February 2020, for example, Becton, Dickinson partnered with Babson Diagnostics to develop small-volume blood collection systems for retail pharmacies. They partnered to make blood testing more accessible and convenient by integrating BD’s blood collection device with Babson’s automated sample handling and analysis capabilities.



Molecular diagnostic firms are encouraged to create bacterial and viral specimen collection as well as diagnostic solutions that have a beneficial impact on market growth attributed to the increased funding from public and private organizations. For example, the US Department of Defense and the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) awarded Hologic Inc. with USD 7.6 million in July 2020 to enhance the manufacturing of specimen collecting and processing consumables for SARS-CoV-2 testing.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted how medical treatment is delivered around the world. As a result of the increased demand brought on by the rising prevalence of COVID-19 hospitalizations, several hospitals and departments have redefined their strategies to handle COVID-19 patients. Curfews and lockdowns were imposed around the world as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, halting blood donations, reducing/canceling collecting drives, and reducing demand for donated blood.



Moreover, the increased frequency of viral infections such as SARS-CoV-2, AIDS, flu, EBOLA, Zika virus, and STDs is fuelling demand for efficient virology specimen collection. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) (July 2021), at the end of 2020, there were an estimated 37.7 million (30.2–45.1 million) persons living with HIV, with almost two-thirds of them (25.4 million) living in the African Region. In 2020, 680,000 (480 000–1.0 million) individuals will have died from HIV-related causes, while 1.5 million (1.0–2.0 million) will have contracted the virus. I



Market Growth Factors:



Increasing viral diseases along with emerging newer pathogens



The outbreak of Zika and Babesia became a very critical issue for humanity. Zika virus is deadly enough to cause severe harm to people and can also cause death in some cases. On the other hand, the Babesia virus is commonly found in dogs. However, certain species of the Babesia virus can enter the human body. Identifying these viruses is a crucial matter. In addition, the fact that these viruses along with their mutations would be included in virology specimen collection tests, highlight the need for new virology specimen collection technologies, consumables, and instruments.



Growing potential for Virology Specimen Collection techniques



Virology specimen collection is an expensive measure of sample collection. However, due to their rising disposable budgets and growing healthcare infrastructure, emerging countries present potential opportunities for virology specimen collection companies. Due to rising income levels, increased health awareness, and the increasing incidence of lifestyle disorders, people are highly demanding virology tests. In India, ELISA is currently commonly utilized, whereas NAT has a limited penetration rate.



Market Restraining Factors:



Increased expenditure of virology specimen collection technologies



New technologies are widely employed in high-income countries and will be effectively adopted in middle and lower-income countries in the coming years, owing to an increase in blood donations, blood safety awareness, and healthcare expenditures around the world. Many developing countries, such as India and China, rely on ELISA at the moment. This is a significant impediment to NAT’s current growth in the virology specimen gathering business. Due to the expensive nature of sophisticated testing, less efficient tests such as first-generation ELISA are being used more frequently. Despite its flaws, this test is widely utilized around the world.



Sample Outlook



Based on the Sample, the Virology specimen collection market is segregated into Blood Samples, Nasopharyngeal Samples, Throat Samples, Nasal Samples, Cervical Samples, Oral Samples, and Other. Samples. In 2020, the Nasal sample segment followed the Nasopharyngeal Samples by attaining the second largest revenue share of the virology specimen collection market. The increased growth of this segment is attributed to the rising prevalence of contagious viral infection across the world such as the upsurge of the Omicron virus. Due to the rising number of patients infected with this mutant of the novel coronavirus, the demand for nasal sample tests increased.



Product Type Outlook



Based on Product Type, the Virology specimen collection market is segmented into Blood Collection Kits, Specimen Collection Tubes, Viral Transport Media, and Swabs. In 2020, the viral transport media segment dominated the virology specimen collection market by accounting for the largest revenue share of the market. The increased growth of this segment is owing to the rising awareness of people for donating blood. Due to the significant number of people that are donating blood, the need for virology transport is increasing.



Regional Outlook



Based on the region, the Virology specimen collection market is analyzed across North America, Europe, APAC, and LAMEA. In 2020, North America led the world by acquiring the largest revenue share of the virology specimen collection market. The largest revenue share of the region in the market is attributed to the robust healthcare infrastructure of the region. Clinics, hospitals, and other healthcare institutes in countries across North America are equipped with the latest and cutting-edge healthcare technologies.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Trinity Biotech Plc, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, DiaSorin S.p.A., Vircell S.L., Quidel Corporation, Titan Biotech Ltd., Puritan Medical Products, Copan Italia s.p.a., and Hardy Diagnostics.



Strategies deployed in Virology Specimen Collection Market



May-2021: Quidel came into a retail partnership with Walgreens, an American company that operates the second-largest pharmacy store chain. Through this partnership, the two companies would together make Quidel’s non-prescription QuickVue® At-Home OTC COVID-19 Test available in the market. The partnership aimed to accelerate the in-store availability and over-the-counter sales of QuickVue At-Home OTC COVID-19 antigen testing.



Dec-2020: Quidel got the approval of the US Food and Drug Administration for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) (FDA). Moreover, in order to bring its Solana SARS-CoV-2 Assay to market, an isothermal Reverse Transcriptase - Helicase-Dependent Amplification (RT-HDA) assay for the qualitative detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2 in nasopharyngeal (NP) and nasal (NS) swab specimens in viral transport media from patients suspected of COVID-19 by their healthcare vendor.



Mar-2020: BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Business) formed a partnership with BioMedomics, a point-of-care diagnostics company. Following the partnership, the two companies launched a new point-of-care test. Moreover, the test can detect antibodies produced by the body in response to coronavirus in the blood.



Apr-2019: BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Business), a major worldwide medical technology company, received CE-IVD certification for the BD FACSDuetTM automated flow cytometry system. Through this, the company would boost its laboratory’s productivity and throughput by using the BD FACSDuet system to replace manual operations with automated ones that are traceable and can be automatically transmitted and documented in the laboratory information system, offering a thorough audit trail.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Sample



• Nasopharyngeal Samples



• Throat Samples



• Cervical Samples



• Nasal Samples



• Blood Samples



• Oral Samples, and



• Others



By Product Type



• Viral Transport Media



• Specimen Collection Tubes



• Blood Collection Kits and



• Swabs



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Trinity Biotech Plc



• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.



• Becton, Dickinson and Company



• DiaSorin S.p.A.



• Vircell S.L.



• Quidel Corporation



• Titan Biotech Ltd.



• Puritan Medical Products



• Copan Italia s.p.a.



• Hardy Diagnostics



