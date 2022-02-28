Global Fitness App Market Report 2022, Featuring Profiles of Aaptiv, Azumio, Fitbit, MyfitnessPal, Noom and Under Armour

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fitness App Market by Device Type, Operating System and Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Fitness apps are gaining popularity as they provide the user with instructions and examples of one or more types of exercise, physical activity, nutritional programs, or some other fitness topic. In addition, there are many fitness apps that are free on both play store and apple store making it easier for customers to choose from wide range of choices.



Increasing emphasis on maintaining a healthy lifestyle and increasing use of smartphones, tablets and wearable devices positively impacts the growth of the fitness app market. In addition, increasing awareness about diet-related diseases boost the growth of the market across the globe. However, factors such as technical issues in apps and the high cost of in app purchases and concerns regarding data security and stringent regulations are limiting the growth of the market.

On the contrary, technological advancements in AI and machine learning and rising disease prevalence of hypertension, obesity, and cardiac problems are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the market during the forecast period.



The global fitness app market is segmented on the basis of device type, operating system, type and region. Depending on device type, the market is segregated into smartphone, tablets, and wearable devices. On the basis of operating system, it is categorized into iOS and android. Depending on type, it is fragmented into exercise & weight loss, diet & nutrition, activity tracking, and others. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players profiled in the fitness app market analysis are Aaptiv Inc., Addias, Applico Inc., Azumio, Inc., Fitbit LLC., FitnessKeeper, MyfitnessPal, Inc., Nike, Inc., Noom Inc., and Under Armour, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.



The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global fitness app market forecast along with the current trends and future estimations to explain the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, & opportunities and their impact analysis on the global market is provided in the report.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the market from 2021 to 2030 is provided to determine the market potential.

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key forces shaping fitness apps industry/market

3.3. Market dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.1.1. Increasing emphasis on maintaining a healthy lifestyle

3.1.1.2. Increasing use of smartphones, tablets and wearable devices

3.1.1.3. Increasing awareness about diet-related diseases

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.2.1. Technical issues in apps and the high cost of in app purchases

3.1.2.2. Concerns regarding data security and stringent regulations

3.1.3. Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Technological advancements in AI and machine learning

3.1.3.2. Rising disease prevalence of hypertension, obesity, and cardiac problems

3.1. COVID-19 impact analysis on fitness app market

3.1.1. Impact on market size

3.1.2. Change in consumer trends, preferences, and budget impact due to COVID-19

3.1.3. Economic impact

3.1.4. Key player strategies to tackle negative impact in the industry

3.1.5. Opportunity analysis for fitness app providers



CHAPTER 4: FITNESS APP MARKET, BY DEVICE TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.2. Smartphone

4.3. Tablets

4.4. Wearable Devices



CHAPTER 5: FITNESS APP MARKET, BY OPERATING SYSTEM

5.1. Overview

5.2. iOS

5.3. Android



CHAPTER 6: FITNESS APP MARKET, BY TYPE

6.1. Overview

6.2. Exercise & Weight Loss

6.3. Diet & Nutrition

6.4. Activity Tracking

6.5. Others



CHAPTER 7: FITNESS APP MARKET, BY REGION

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market size and forecast, by region

7.2 North America

7.3 Asia-Pacific

7.4 LAMEA



CHAPTER 8: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

8.1. Key players positioning analysis, 2020

8.2. Competitive dashboard

8.3. Top winning strategies



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILE

Aaptiv Inc

Addias

Applico Inc.

Azumio, Inc.

Fitbit Llc.

Fitnesskeeper

Myfitnesspal, Inc.

Nike, Inc.

Noom Inc.

Under Armour Inc.

