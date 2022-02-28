New York, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Toilet Paper Market By Distribution Channel, By Type, By End User, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241037/?utm_source=GNW

In most developed countries, toilet paper has become a necessity for bathroom hygiene. It is a versatile product that is also used in the bathroom to remove makeup and spillage. Home care items, including toilet care, are widely used to care for the household as well as to meet the needs of people’s well-being and health.



Germs, dirt, microorganisms, and other contaminants on the surface have become a source of a variety of diseases and ailments. As a result, new ways for preserving home hygiene have emerged as a result of product invention and development. The introduction of new technology gadgets that utilize toilet care disinfectants and cleaners has simplified the cleaning procedure and the use of home care goods. Furthermore, rising hygiene awareness in both emerging and developed countries has surged the demand for toilet paper in the market.



COVID-19 Impact



In terms of sales and demand, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a favorable impact on the toilet paper sector. During the early stages of the lockdown, the market saw an increase in demand for toilet paper. In industrialized countries, toilet paper is a necessary item, and the lockdown triggered a panic buying among customers. The COVID-19 has increased demand for tissue papers, with people focused on self-hygiene as a result of the virus’s spread and chose to carry things for themselves, as well as people who began stockpiling up supplies as practically the whole world went into lockdown, have fuelled its demand in the initial phase of the pandemic.



Market Growth Factors:



Expansion of tourism sector in the world



There is an expansion in the travel and tourism sector of the world, which would contribute to demand for various hygiene products including toilet paper. The craze of travelling among millennial in various nations would surge the demand for hospitality services across the globe. Furthermore, increased consumer awareness of health and rising concerns regarding hygiene has surged the use of tissue paper products in office buildings and commercial settings. In addition, toilet papers are also used as facial tissue in a number of regions around the world, particularly in urban areas, which would augment the product demand. Also, the production of specialist tissues such as premium ornamental, glazed, and printed varieties is boosting product sales dramatically.



Rising importance of personal care and sanitation



With the rising focus on the maintenance of personal hygiene and sanitation, the demand for various personal care & hygiene products. The World Health Organization (WHO) reported that overall worldwide healthcare spending increased to USD 7.8 trillion in 2017, up from USD 7.6 trillion in 2016. Furthermore, the need for toilet and bathroom accessories, as well as cotton towels, is growing as residential sector expands. In addition, the growing number of nuclear families and the high rate of urbanization boost disposable sanitary item sales, consequently increasing market demand. Additionally, the continuous development of infrastructure associated to convenience stores and retail complexes facilitates the consumption of personal care items.



Market Restraining Factors:



Growing concerns regarding environmental issues



There is an increase in the environmental issues, such as deforestation and global warming as a result of tree cutting, which would limit the availability of pulp-based products. In addition, the vast number of locally organized and disorganized tissue product makers has an impact on the businesses of the significant connected corporations. Furthermore, supply chain disruptions as well as trade impediments imposed by numerous countries hamper enterprises’ ability to expand into international markets and stifle market growth.



Distribution Channel Outlook



Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Offline and Online. The online segment acquired a substantial revenue share. It is owing to the shifting consumer preference towards online shopping. In addition, the convenience, discounts offered by e-commerce site and the doorstep delivery feature would further accelerate the growth of this segment over the forecast period.



Type Outlook



Based on Type, the market is segmented into one-ply, Two-ply, and Others. Two Ply segment acquired a substantial revenue share. Tissue strength increases as the number of plies increases. As a result, individuals are increasingly asking for items with 3, 4, and even 5 plies.



End User Outlook



Based on End User, the market is segmented into Commercial, and Residential. The residential sector procured a significant revenue share. This growth is attributed to the high usage of toilet papers at households across developed nations like the US and Canada.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America emerged as a leading region in the toilet paper market with the maximum revenue share. This is largely attributable to the United States, which is the world’s greatest consumer of toilet paper. Because US customers have a propensity of using too much toilet paper, they consume more than a fifth of the world’s toilet paper. They also have the greatest per capita usage of toilet paper in a year.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Essity Aktiebolag (publ), Procter and Gamble Company, Unilever PLC, Naturelle Consumer Products Ltd, Georgia-Pacific LLC (Koch Industries, Inc.), and Cascades, Inc.







Strategies deployed in Toilet Paper Market



Sep-2020: Kimberly-Clark signed a definitive agreement to acquire Softex Indonesia, a leader in the fast-growing Indonesian personal care market from a group of shareholders comprising CVC Capital Partners Asia Pacific IV. The acquisition broadened Kimberly’s growth prospects and helped it in generating more long-term shareholder value.



Nov-2019: Procter & Gamble announced the launch of the Charmin Forever Roll, a month’s supply of toilet paper in one big roll in the United States. This roll can be used for up to one month.



Apr-2019: Orchids Tissue Paper Products’ parent company, Cascades, Inc. unveiled the Latte Collection. This collection has been manufactured through a combination of white recycled fiber and cardboard.



Dec-2017: P&G Professional, a division of Procter & Gamble, launched the new Charmin Bathroom Tissue for Commercial Use, just in time for the party season and busy holiday travel. Charmin for Commercial Use enables customers in providing an added touch of comfort to their guests.



Mar-2017: Orchids Tissue Paper’s parent Cascades released a new consumer line of tissue paper, comprising three types of toilet paper and two types of paper towels. This line offers the required comfort and performance to the customers while maintaining the environment.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Distribution Channel



• Offline



• Online



By Type



• One-ply



• Two-ply



• Others



By End User



• Commercial



• Residential



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Kimberly-Clark Corporation



• Essity Aktiebolag (publ)



• Procter and Gamble Company



• Unilever PLC



• Naturelle Consumer Products Ltd



• Georgia-Pacific LLC (Koch Industries, Inc.)



• Cascades, Inc.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241037/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________