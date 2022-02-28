Global Silver Salt Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2030, by Type, Application, Region and Key Players

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Silver Salt Market By Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The silver salt market was valued at $0.9 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $2.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2021 to 2030.



Silver chloride (AgCl), silver bromide (AgBr), silver iodide (AgI), and silver fluoride (AgF) are examples of silver salts that can form when the element silver (Ag) and one of the halogens such as chlorine (Cl), bromine (Br), iodine (I), and fluorine (F) combine with silver to produce silver chloride (AgCl), silver bromide (AgBr), silver iodide (AgI), and silver fluoride (AgF), respectively. They are known as the silver salts as a group, and are typically denoted by the pseudo-chemical notation AgX.

Although the majority of silver salts include silver atoms with oxidation states of +1 (Ag+), silver salts with oxidation states of +2 (Ag2+) also exists, with silver fluoride being the only one that is stable. Silver salts are light-sensitive chemicals that are commonly used in photographic film and paper, where silver salt crystals are coated on to a glass or paper substrate and film base.



Numerous factors such as increased demand from various application including medical, photographic films and chemical manufacturing drives the growth of the market globally. However, harmful effects associated with the usage of silver salt and strict government norms and regulations are the major restraints for the silver salt market globally. Furthermore, increase in demand from various end use industries like electronics & plating, is providing numerous opportunities for the market globally during the forecast period.



Key Highlights:

The report provides in-depth analysis of the global silver salt market along with the current trends and future estimations.

This report highlights the key drivers, opportunities, and restraints of the market along with the impact analysis during the forecast period.

Porter's five forces analysis helps to analyze the potential of the buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the global silver salt industry for strategy building.

A comprehensive market analysis covers factors that drive and restrain the global silver salt market growth.

The qualitative data about market dynamics, trends, and developments is provided in the report.

Key Market Segments:

By Type

Silver Chloride

Silver Bromide

Silver Iodide

Silver Fluoride

Silver Nitrate

By Application

Photographic Film & Paper

Chemical Manufacturing

Medical and medical devices

Key Market Players:

ABCR GmBH

Achemtek

ALFA Chemistry

ALFA AESAR

American elements

BOC Science

Finetech Industry

Micron Platers

Metalor Technologies

Yogi Dye Chem Industries

Other players in the silver salt market are D.F. Goldsmith, Crystran Ltd, ProChem, Inc., Materion Corporation, Maitry Enterpris and Haihang Industry (Jinan) Co., Ltd.

