Global Zink Printing Market Report 2022: Surge in Demand for Sustainable Printing Drives Market Growth

The global Zink printing market size valued at $0.75 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $1.02 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.2% from 2021 to 2030.

The growth of the global Zink printing market is anticipated to be driven by factors such as increase in usage of instant cameras, rise in number of the automated teller machines (ATMs), development of the retail sector, and surge in need of point-of-sale (POS) thermal receipts. In addition, user-friendly interfaces, low maintenance costs and expansion of the packaging & printing industry boosts the overall market growth.

However, the high cost of the Zink-based paper acts as a major deterrent factor in the global Zink printing industry. On the contrary, rapid expansion of pharmaceutical and food & beverage sectors is expected to create remunerative opportunities for the growth of the global Zink printing market during the forecast period.



The global Zink printing market is segmented into component, functionality, connectivity, application, and region. By component, the market is bifurcated into Zink-based paper and Zink based printer. Depending on functionality, it is categorized into compact photo printer and camera photo printer. On the basis of connectivity, it is segregated into Bluetooth, near-field communications, and others. The applications covered in the study include home and commercial.



Region wise, the Zink printing market trends are analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). North America dominated the Zink printing market in 2020, and is projected to register significant growth rate during the forecast period, owing to growth of the commercial sector.



However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witnesses significant growth by the end of the forecast period, followed by LAMEA. The key players operating in the market include Brother Industries Ltd., Canon, Dell, Eastman Kodak Company, HP Inc., LG Electronics, Lifeprint, Polaroid, PRYNT, and ZINK Holdings LLC.



Key report benefits:

This study comprises analytical depiction of the global Zink printing market size along with current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.

The overall Zink printing market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current Zink printing market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.

The Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and the Zink printing market share of key vendors.

The report includes the market trends and the market share of key vendors.

Market dynamics

Drivers

Surge in demand for sustainable printing

Rise in use of mobile printers based on wireless technologies

Increase in demand for high-speed, high-quality, and cost-effective printing solutions

Restraints

Rise in trend of online and paperless e-transactions

Opportunity

High demand from Asia-Pacific

COVID-19 impact analysis

Impact on market size

Parent industry impact

Key player strategies to tackle negative impact

Limiting cuts to R&D expense

Focusing on next-generation products

Shifting toward agile supply chain model

Zink Printing Market Key Segments

By Component

Zink-Based Paper

Zink-Based Printer

By Functionality

Compact Photo Printer

Camera Photo Printer

By Connectivity

Bluetooth

Near-Field Communication

Others

By Application

Home

Commercial

Key Market Players

Brother Industries Ltd.

Canon

Dell

Eastman Kodak Company

HP Inc.

LG Electronics

Lifeprint

Polaroid

PRYNT

ZINK Holdings LLC

