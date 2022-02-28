CGS’s BlueCherry® Shop Floor Control Team Signs A+ School Apparel

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, today announced A+ School Apparel, a leading global provider of comfortable and quality school apparel and uniforms, has selected the award-winning, industry-leading BlueCherry® Enterprise Suite and its Shop Floor Control module as its end-to-end ERP and shop floor control and optimization solution.



“As we build back our domestic manufacturing capabilities, we intend to leverage the most modern technologies and equipment available to increase efficiency, improve quality and ensure on-time, on-budget delivery,” said David Laing, Vice President of Domestic Manufacturing for A+ School Apparel. “We chose CGS because of their history with us, their reputation in the industry and their people – who’ve worked hand-in-hand with us throughout the entire process, from strategy and planning through implementation and ongoing success. We look forward to working with the CGS team to further modernize our back-end operations.”

Since 1893, School Apparel and its A+ Family of school apparel, uniforms and related items have grown to become one of the United States’ leading apparel manufacturers, conquering the American school uniform market with superior quality, outstanding service, consistency, and in-depth inventory. The company, headquartered in Burlingame, California, with manufacturing and distribution centers located throughout the United States, is a one-stop shop for school, career, postal and custom uniforms.

Laing continued, “The BlueCherry platform, and the Shop Floor Control module in particular, will help us measure and improve operator efficiency through continuous real-time feedback, provide accurate performance data to support engineering and continuous improvement efforts, and increase visibility to optimize workflow.”

About BlueCherry

The CGS BlueCherry Enterprise Suite provides clients with comprehensive digital supply chain management solutions, available both in the cloud and on-premises, to drive their fundamental business processes. With a focus on the needs of high-growth organizations operating in consumer lifestyle products, retail, and apparel, BlueCherry is a unified platform that provides supply chain visibility with the latest digital technologies. The BlueCherry Suite addresses the needs of the end-to-end supply chain, from planning and product development to manufacturing and sales.

For more information on the BlueCherry family of solutions, please visit www.BlueCherry.com, email sales@cgsinc.com, or visit our blog at www.cgsinc.com/blog.

About CGS

For nearly 40 years, CGS has enabled global enterprises, regional companies, and government agencies to drive breakthrough performance through business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services. CGS is wholly focused on creating comprehensive solutions that meet clients’ complex, multi-dimensional needs, and support clients' most fundamental business activities. Headquartered in New York City, CGS has offices across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.cgsinc.com and follow us on Twitter at @CGSinc and @BlueCherryCGS and on LinkedIn.

