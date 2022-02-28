OpenLocker Partners with Mobiquity Technologies for Digital Advertising Campaign to Support the Release of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) featuring University of Connecticut Student-Athletes

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobiquity Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ: MOBQ) (the “Company”), a leading provider of next-generation advertising, today announced that it has teamed up with OpenLocker, Inc., a developer of a fan friendly blockchain platform to connect with athletes, to provide a digital advertising campaign to support its release of a collection of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) featuring the Name, Images and Likeness (NIL) of University of Connecticut student-athletes. The first limited edition series of digital collectibles, which will go on sale Monday, February 28 at 9:00am EST, will feature fourteen members of the men’s basketball team. Ownership of an NFT will allow students, fans and alumni to join the Bone Yard Huskyz Club (http://www.boneyardhuskyzclub.com), an exclusive community for the university’s sports fans.

Over 40 million Americans are estimated to be Crypto- Curious. Mobiquity Networks state of the art contextual targeting solution enables users to increase their conversion rates by delivering the right message to the right audience more efficiently and effectively and in a privacy compliant manner.

Lauren Klatsky, Director of Marketing at OpenLocker, commented, "Digital collectibles authenticated with blockchain technology are the future of fan engagement and experiences. Our goal with the Bone Yard Huskyz Club is to capitalize on the utility of NFTs to build a community connecting the fans and athletes. Mobiquity is an important partner that enables us to directly reach our targeted fanbases effectively. We look forward to expanding this relationship beyond the Bone Yard Huskyz Club to our deep pipeline of upcoming projects."

“We are very excited to be working with OpenLocker and believe there are many more opportunities for growth in the rapidly expanding NFT and crypto marketplace,” said Dean Julia, CEO of Mobiquity Technologies. “Crypto investors come in all income levels, demographics, psychographics and geographics. OpenLocker will leverage our programmatic advertising technologies to get their message in front of the right audience while they are actively engaged in reading about crypto topics or researching for investment opportunities. Our platform utilizes artificial intelligence and machine learning to constantly optimize the OpenLocker campaign based on human behaviors to maximize its ad spend ensure its campaign ROI is achieved.”

About OpenLocker, Inc.

OpenLocker is a technology startup that is developing a user-friendly NFT platform for athletes to monetize their fan engagement with innovative digital collectibles. Operating on the Flow blockchain allows the platform to be environmentally friendly and offer a fan ready experience.

For more information about OpenLocker, visit openlocker.io.

To learn more about the Bone Yard Huskyz Club, visit boneyardhuskyzclub.com.

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. is a next generation, Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company for data and advertising. The Company maintains one of the largest audience databases available to advertisers and marketers through its data services division. Mobiquity Technologies’ Advangelists subsidiary (www.advangelists.com) provides programmatic advertising technologies and insights on consumer behavior. For more information, please visit: https://mobiquitytechnologies.com/

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

