AgEagle’s eBee TAC™ UAS to be Showcased at Tough Stump Tech Demo Day for Government and Military Officials

WICHITA, Kan., Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS) (“AgEagle” or the “Company”), an industry-leading provider of full-stack drone, sensor and software solutions, today announced that the eBee TAC Unmanned Aerial System, pioneered by AgEagle subsidiary senseFly, will be showcased today at Tough Stump Technologies’ Tech Demo Day in North Carolina for invited government and military officials.



Barrett Mooney, Chairman and CEO of AgEagle, stated, “With geopolitical tensions escalating around the world, it is critical that our nation’s government and military forces are equipped with the most innovative, state-of-the-art surveillance and reconnaissance technologies available. The use of unmanned aerial systems will enable the seamless coordination of our military forces while mitigating the risks of combat in multiple areas. Now with the acquisition of senseFly, AgEagle now can offer one of the best-in-class autonomous UAS mapping and scouting solutions, empowering us to aggressively push our initiative to become a trusted partner to the U.S. government and military, as well as to allied defense agencies worldwide.”

Since 2018, Tough Stump Technologies and senseFly have teamed on the development of the Aerial Reconnaissance Tactical Edge Mapping Imagery System (“ARTEMIS”), a turnkey sUAS kit designed to rapidly collect and analyze high-resolution imagery, filling critical gaps in situational awareness and intelligence collection for defense, intelligence and civil organizations. In August 2021, the new eBee TAC was integrated into ARTEMIS – delivering tactical mapping users a purpose-built drone system to readily incorporate into their existing workflows.

Featuring a 17.2-mile range (one way) and up to 90-minute flight time, eBee TAC is suitable for tactical military operations, disaster response, public safety and humanitarian assistance missions In addition to the eBee TAC tactical mapping drone, the ARTEMIS solution integrates Google Earth Enterprise Platform (GEEP) equipped laptops, containing custom globes of mission AOIs built from satellite imagery and other geospatial intelligence; and forms the backdrop for the eBee TAC-collected imagery. GEEP provides an intuitive interface for visualization and planning, integration with mobile situational awareness tools, and enables ARTEMIS to operate in disconnected environments. To learn more about the eBee TAC-enabled ARTEMIS solution, please view the following video produced by Tough Stump Technologies.

Gary Licquia, Regional Manager of AgEagle’s US-based, fixed-wing airframe operations, said, “The eBee TAC-enabled ARTEMIS solution has been specifically engineered to provide extremely granular and near real-time tactical imagery that enhances situational awareness and tactical advantages that reduce risks to our U.S. military forces and allied partners operating in austere and resource-constrained areas. We are very proud to be collaborating with Tough Stump to showcase the power of our advanced drone mapping and scouting capabilities at this important field demonstration.”

AgEagle and its wholly owned subsidiaries are actively engaged in designing and delivering best-in-class drones, sensors and software that solve important problems for our customers. Founded in 2010, AgEagle was originally formed to pioneer proprietary, professional-grade, fixed-winged drones and aerial imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions for the agriculture industry. Today, AgEagle is a leading provider of full stack drone solutions for customers worldwide in the energy, construction, agriculture and government verticals. For additional information, please visit our websites at www.ageagle.com .

