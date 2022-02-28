Herborium® Group Inc, Shareholder Update Letter

Houston, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- February 28, 2022. Herborium® Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: HBRM ), www.Herborium.com , www.acnease.com a Botanical Therapeutics® Company and the provider of proprietary all botanical medicinal products (Botanical Therapeutics®) and interactive advanced content targeting dermatological and other health and wellness concerns, shares a Shareholders Update Letter from the CEO, Dr. Agnes Olszewski.

To our Valued Shareholders

The times are challenging for all of us. Even the most difficult two years marked by Covid pandemic can finally be seen in the rear mirror we are collectively facing new challenges and trepidations both in the USA and on the world stage. This is why I feel it is important to provide an update on the recent Corporate milestones we achieved and to point to our opportunities and strategies for 2022 and beyond. I feel that in the world full of uncertainties we should do anything we can to worries by assuring our investors that even in this new difficult world Herborium has a plan to grow, to thrive, to add shareholders value.

2021 – In the Rear View Mirror

As a first step, I’d like to briefly recap a few noteworthy business milestones from 2021.

Despite the continuous impact of Covid-19 Herborium® financial results improved. Our revenues grew 9% in comparison to 2020 and all four quarter this year were profitable thanks to further reduction of the operational costs. Most importantly- we have achieved this without any further dilution.

In short – in 2021 the company capitalization table has not changed (i.e. no dilution) with exception of REDUCING Debts due to retirement of some friendly Notes

Our major European distribution partner THG (LON), a British e-commerce company went public on London Stock Exchange and is fast becoming one of the world’s leading beauty and wellbeing online retailer. We are prepared to participate in this growth through our ongoing commercial relationship which we are working on expanding in the coming year.

2021 also saw a increased focus on the ‘environmental, social, and governance’ (“ESG”) movement, though this far from new to us here at Herborium. As a woman-led company offering natural, environmentally sustainable solutions that provides value for a diverse group of stakeholders, ‘ESG’ has always been part of our ‘DNA’

As a part of those efforts Herborium launched a development of two new, sustainable yet clinically efficacious formulations for skin health and wellness in accordance to our focus on natural dermatology space. Those propriety formulations have been successfully completed. They are adding a significand value to the company valuation and represent an important source of future revenue growth as well as a potential for licensing and other partnertships.

New Partners and Products

The global dietary supplements market is poised to grow by $26.7 billion during the period spanning 2020-2024; a major question relates to what region of the world will be driving this growth. In 2017, 31% of the world’s consumer disposable income originated in Asia. By 2030, Asia is expected to add an additional USD $12 trillion in disposable income, which is almost 55% of the global increment. The Asian skincare market is expected to grow by 6%-9% in 2022.

To harness these opportunities, in November 2020 Herborium® signed a master distribution agreement with Phinix Global Pte. Ltd. (“Phinix”). Phinix Global Pte. Ltd. is a part of GPS Alliance Holdings Limited (AU:GPS) which is listed on the Sydney Stock Exchange. GPS Holdings has extensive reach throughout South East Asia . In addition to marketing and distributing Herborium’s current products; Herborium and GPS are presently discussing additional near term partnerships to foster growth in both the US and Asian markets. In 2021 despite of number of constrains created by Covid variants, Herborium’s products have been successfully registered in Asia what enables a rollout out of Herborium’s products in Asian markets in 2022.

Other new partnerships and alliances in Australia and Europe regarding existing and new products are currently in different stages of discussion. These discussions include a possible new venture into the novel area of terpenes and novel therapeutic use of hemp derivatives.

Entering the Artificial Intelligence(AI) Medical and Wellness Counselling Space

Covid Pandemic accelerated some specific healthcare , consumer and technology trends in specific the personalization and individualization of information, diagnosis and advisement as well as the use of adaptive AI technology to meet those needs. In 2022 Herborium is poised to enter this space. Herborium signed a partnership agreement with ADRECOM INC. a multinational technology group specializing in developing propriety AI technologies to create a muti-faced, proprietary AI counseling platform. The Herborium platform will focused on integrated, personalized skincare health, wellness and beauty with the natural medicinal ingredient and know how, and stainability standing as a main axel of the platform

We expect the platform to be launched in 2022 and to provide significant increase in Herborium’s brand equity, accelerated revenue growth and new partnership, expansion and acquisition opportunities.

Communication and Investors Relations

Herborium planned an update of its Website to be competed in 2021. This deadline was moved to the first Quarter of 2022 to accommodate on going changes and allowing a complete overhaul of the Website In addition to this update a news feed will be incorporated in the new Website to ensure more frequent shareholders communication.

Looking Forward

We are very excited about 2022 and all opportunities that it brings. The new strategies, partnerships and both tengible and virtual products are a foundation for Herborium’s future growth as they respond to shifts in global science, demographics technology and economics. This is why Herborium is advancing its transition from a commerce company into becoming the interactive destination point for an integrated, natural medicinal, wellness and beauty solution in the area of dermatology (first step) and potentially other wellness spaces such as sexual health, energy and mental health. 2022 will see the unveiling of the new content and interactive platform utilizing an artificial intelligence and cross industry partnerships that will make Herborium attractive not only to the global consumers and customers but also to major social media and medical and wellness services providers both as a partner and a potential acquisition target.

As the closing remark let me thank you for your interest and loyalty to Herborium and share with you my excitement and enthusiasm for 2022 and the future

