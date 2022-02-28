Bond Named in Now Tech Report for Customer Experience Consultancies

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bond, a leading customer experience, loyalty, and growth firm, was included in Forrester’s Now Tech: Customer Experience Strategy Consulting, Q1 2022 report.

The report will help marketers and decision-makers understand and identify leading providers that can help develop their customer experience strategies and approaches for CX transformation, as well as understand how the market is evolving. Forrester defines CX consultancy as one that supports a company’s CX transformation initiative with expertise in the areas of strategy, experience design, business processes, and/or technology infrastructure.

“We believe this recognition by Forrester further reinforces Bond’s leadership in connecting the entire data-driven customer journey on both sides of the counter: the customer experience and the employee experience,” said Bob Macdonald, CEO at Bond. “We are committed to delivering differentiated, human-centered strategies and solutions that support our purpose of making lives better by championing growth for our clients, their customers, and employees.”

The Forrester Now Tech: Customer Experience Strategy Consulting, Q1 2022 report highlights the growing opportunity to improve business performance with CX strategy consultants. Forrester data shows nearly 40% of purchase influencers identify improving their customers’ experience as a top priority for their organization, second only to growing revenue.

The report outlines three areas that effective CX partners excel in and how they help CX leaders:

Diagnose customer problems that are lucrative to solve by providing market intelligence through competitive analyses and customer research techniques like ethnography, customer intercepts, and employee interviews.



by providing market intelligence through competitive analyses and customer research techniques like ethnography, customer intercepts, and employee interviews. Develop a plan to solve those customer problems profitably by leveraging diagnostic tools, ROI calculators, ideation sessions, and roadmaps to show what work needs to be done and prioritizing the work using multiple criteria.



by leveraging diagnostic tools, ROI calculators, ideation sessions, and roadmaps to show what work needs to be done and prioritizing the work using multiple criteria. Build the infrastructure needed to execute the CX transformation by helping CX pros create customer-focused organizations through transformations of culture, employee enablement, technology, and processes.

Being named in the new Forrester Now Tech report is another important milestone for Bond, which was recently named a leader in the 2021 Loyalty Solutions Wave, Q2 2021, and continues to expand, including the firm’s recent acquisition of Drumroll, an Austin, Texas-based brand experience agency. The Drumroll investment builds on 20 months of exceptional growth at Bond, including adding more than 200 new roles, bringing its employee count to 800; expansion in North America with six offices; and new global clients.

About Bond

Bond generates growth for clients by creating enduring relationships between people and brands based on intelligent connections and engaging experiences. Bond serves clients globally with customer experience and loyalty solutions that enable brands, customers, employees, partners, and the communities they serve, to experience the benefits of growth. Headquartered in Toronto, Bond is management-owned with more than 800 people and six offices across North America. For more information, visit us at bondbrandloyalty.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a9bbad70-9285-4715-81f4-8c15268b640b