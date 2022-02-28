Ev Dynamics Strategic Partner, QUANTRON, Unveils First All-Electric 12-Meter City Bus

World premiere of CIZARIS, the first all-electric bus from QUANTRON.

Designed, engineered and manufactured in partnership with Ev Dynamics.

Built upon Ev Dynamics’ innovative universal e-Platform chassis for commercial new energy vehicles.

Reliable, efficient, low-cost all-electric bus narrows traditional price gap between diesel and zero-emission vehicles.

Available today across Eastern and Southern Europe, Scandinavia and Middle East. Germany, Austria, Switzerland and other countries to soon follow.



HONG KONG, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited (HK: 0476), a leading global provider of new energy vehicle (NEV) platform technologies, announced that its strategic partner, QUANTRON AG, has unveiled CIZARIS, an all-electric 12-meter low-floor city bus. Available for order today, the bus features a range up to 370 kilometers or 220 miles, with overnight charging time of only three to five hours.

The unveiling was hosted by Roger Atkins, CEO of Electric Vehicles Outlook, a leading voice for the global EV industry. A replay of the event is available on the QUANTRON YouTube Channel and at event.quantron.net.

Designed, engineered and manufactured by Ev Dynamics in collaboration with QUANTRON, the bus is based on Ev Dynamics’ rolling e-platform chassis which fully integrates the drivetrain, battery and vehicle control unit into one turn-key NEV system.

The CIZARIS is QUANTRON’s first commercial vehicle introduced under its new Q-mobility product line.

“This new state-of-the-art, highly-efficient, all-electric bus represents a breakthrough in new energy vehicle design and manufacturing that narrows the traditional price gap between diesel and zero-emission vehicles,” stated QUANTRON founder and chairman, Andreas Haller. “It also represents a major milestone in our mission to expand our legacy business from retrofitting zero-emission trucks, vans and buses, to offering our own e-mobility vehicles.”

QUANTRON CEO, Michael Perschke, added: “Our transition to new commercial NEV production has been made possible through our close collaboration with our major partner and investor, Ev Dynamics, a clear global leader in OEM NEV technologies. Their design expertise and strong manufacturing capabilities have allowed us to realize an amazingly fast time-to-market with CIZARIS than we ever could have imagined. Its successful launch today demonstrates our commitment to supporting affordable and environmentally friendly passenger transport to cities in Europe and across the globe.”

The CIZARIS is available today in metro markets of Eastern and Southern Europe, Scandinavia and Middle East. The market introduction for Germany, Austria and Switzerland is planned for the second half of 2022. CIZARIS customers will be supported by QUANTRON’s network of 700 service partners across Europe.

The CIZARIS is initially available as a battery electric vehicle (BEV), powered by lithium iron phosphate batteries provided by CATL, the world's largest battery producer. A fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) option is expected later this year, with proton-exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cells supplied by a global provider of clean energy fuel cell solutions.

Ev Dynamics’ turn-key e-platform solution was designed to enable the rapid development of commercial NEVs. It dramatically reduces the traditional development costs and typical regulatory approvals required to establish new NEV designs and specialized manufacturing facilities.

The e-platform represents a more cost-effective alternative to conventional vehicle designs, engineering and manufacturing approaches, at a cost considerably lower than comparable commercial BEVs.

According to Ev Dynamics CEO, Miguel Valldecabres Polop: “Our many years of engineering and manufacturing experience combined with our advanced NEV technology has enabled QUANTRON to narrow the price gap between diesel and zero-emission vehicles, as well as offer many customizable options to meet individual market needs. We believe this approach is key to delivering reliable and sustainable transportation for people around the world.”

Unlike many of its NEV competitors and public company peers, Ev Dynamics has already dispatched more than 1,000 buses and luxury coaches globally. Late last year, Ev Dynamics shipped to the Philippines an initial 70 of 500 COMET electric minibuses under a long-term supply agreement with GET Worldwide.

The QUANTRON CIZARIS addresses the European electric bus market that is expected to grow at a 23% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) to reach US$4.0 billion by 2027. The bus also supports Europe’s Clean Vehicles Directive, which aims to increase the share of low- and zero-emission trucks to 29% to 50% by 2025.

Click here to learn more about the CIZARIS 12 EV City Bus.

About Quantron AG

Quantron AG is a system provider of clean battery and hydrogen-powered e-mobility for commercial vehicles, including trucks, buses and vans. In addition to new electric vehicles, it offers the electrification of used and existing vehicles, as well as the creation of individual overall NEV concepts, including related charging infrastructure, rentals, financing, leasing, and driver training. The company also sells batteries and integrated customized electrification concepts to manufacturers of commercial vehicles, machinery, and intralogistics vehicles.

The German company from Augsburg in Bavaria is a pioneer and innovation driver for e-mobility in passenger, transport and freight traffic. It has a network of 700 service partners and the comprehensive knowledge of qualified experts in the fields of power electronics and battery technology through its partnership with CATL, the world's largest battery producer. As a high-tech spin-off of the renowned Haller GmbH, Quantron AG combines 140 years of commercial vehicle experience with state-of-the-art e-mobility know-how. To learn more, go to www.quantron.net, or visit Quantron AG on LinkedIn or YouTube.

About Ev Dynamics

Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited is a pioneer and an emerging prominent player in the world’s new energy commercial vehicles market. It is a component and whole-vehicle manufacturer of specialty passenger vehicles and new energy passenger vehicles. It provides integrated driving and logistics solutions based upon a solid technological foundation in diverse areas, including new energy platform power systems and key components. The company’s NEV R&D center is located in Shenzhen and manufacturing base in Wulong, Chongqing, China, with a sales network across Mainland China, Hong Kong, Asia Pacific and South America. To learn more, go to evdynamics.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Words such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar expressions, as well as statements in future tense, often signify forward-looking statements. These forward looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to the Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited’s (or the “Company’s”) plans to enter the U.S. market and other markets, the Company’s plans to increase manufacturing at its facilities, the Company’s sales increasing, the Company’s ability to attract new customers, the Company’s intent into new partnerships, the Company’s plans to make additional investments, the Company’s products achieving marketing acceptance and similar statements. These statements are based on the Company's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited or its advisors that any of its plans or expectations will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in its business. Such risks include, but are not limited to the following: the Company’s goals and strategies, expansion plans, future business development, financial condition and results of operations; operating history; risks associated with electric vehicles, the Company’s ability to develop, manufacture, and deliver high quality products and solutions, and appeal to customers; products and solutions defects or any other failure to perform as expected; the Company’s ability to compete successfully; the Company’s ability to build its brand and withstand negative publicity; cancellation of order; the trends in, and size of, global and target EV markets; the Company’s expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its products and services, its relationships with customers, contract manufacturers, suppliers, third-party service providers, strategic partners and other stakeholders; general economic and business conditions; changes in demand and government incentives, subsidies, or other favorable government policies; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s website and filings with The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as required under applicable law. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Ev Dynamics Contact

Miguel Valldecabres, CEO

Tel +852 2152 9998

Email Contact

Quantron AG Contact

Volker Seitz, CCO

Tel +49 (0) 821 78 98 40 86

Email Contact



Investor Relations Contact

Ron Both or Justin Lumley

CMA Investor Relations

Tel +1 (949) 432-7566

Email Contact

Media Contact

Tim Randall

CMA Media Relations

Tel +1 (949) 432-7572

Email Contact

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/90d387a5-3766-4c31-bcf7-82a27052edfb

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8690b51e-3dd8-4d8b-bcea-8c5b0d1caf8f