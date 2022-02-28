Worldwide Orphan Drugs Industry to 2027 - Featuring Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Amgen and Biogen Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Orphan Drugs Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global orphan drugs market reached a value of US$ 168.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 342.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.3% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Orphan drugs refer to pharmaceutical products used for the diagnosis, prevention and treatment of rare medical disorders. These drugs are manufactured to meet a specific public health requirement and usually have a limited market as they are produced for a small group of patients. They are effective against numerous oncological, metabolic, hematologic, immunologic, infectious and neurological diseases. Medical ailments, such as lymphoma, leukemia, cystic fibrosis, glioma, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma and renal cell carcinoma, are often life-threatening, chronic, progressive, degenerative and disabling and require specific treatment alternatives that are effective for their particular symptoms.



The increasing prevalence of cancer and other rare genetic disorders is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Pharmaceutical manufacturers are developing innovative orphan drugs to provide personalized therapy to patients. The market is also being driven by increasing awareness among the masses regarding the benefits of orphan drugs. The emergence of new pharmaceutical drug manufacturers and the implementation of favorable government policies to inhibit the spread of contagious diseases are also contributing to the market growth.

Additionally, various product innovations, such as the development of biological orphan drugs, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These drugs can treat diseases, such as cancer, and reverse the damage caused to the stem cells, which is facilitating their overall demand significantly. Other factors, including improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are expected to drive the market further.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global orphan drugs market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on drug type, disease type, phase, top selling drugs and distribution channel.



Breakup by Drug Type:

Biological

Non-Biological

Breakup by Disease Type:

Oncology

Hematology

Neurology

Cardiovascular

Others

Breakup by Phase:

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

Breakup by Top Selling Drugs:

Revlimid

Rituxan

Copaxone

Opdivo

Keytruda

Imbruvica

Avonex

Sensipar

Soliris

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being AbbVie Inc., Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Amgen Inc., Biogen Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche Holding AG), Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global orphan drugs market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global orphan drugs market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the drug type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the disease type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the phase?

What is the breakup of the market based on the top selling drugs?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global orphan drugs market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Orphan Drugs Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Drug Type

6.1 Biological

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Non-Biological

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Disease Type

7.1 Oncology

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Hematology

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Neurology

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Cardiovascular

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Phase

8.1 Phase I

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Phase II

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Phase III

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Phase IV

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Top Selling Drugs

9.1 Revlimid

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Rituxan

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Copaxone

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Opdivo

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Keytruda

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 Imbruvica

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast

9.7 Avonex

9.7.1 Market Trends

9.7.2 Market Forecast

9.8 Sensipar

9.8.1 Market Trends

9.8.2 Market Forecast

9.9 Soliris

9.9.1 Market Trends

9.9.2 Market Forecast

9.10 Others

9.10.1 Market Trends

9.10.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

10.1 Hospital Pharmacies

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Retail Pharmacies

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Online Stores

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Others

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Region

12 SWOT Analysis



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis



15 Price Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 AbbVie Inc.

16.3.1.1 Company Overview

16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.1.3 Financials

16.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.2 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

16.3.2.1 Company Overview

16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.2.3 Financials

16.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.3 Amgen Inc.

16.3.3.1 Company Overview

16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.3.3 Financials

16.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.4 Biogen Inc.

16.3.4.1 Company Overview

16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.4.3 Financials

16.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.5 Bristol Myers Squibb Company

16.3.5.1 Company Overview

16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.5.3 Financials

16.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.6 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche Holding AG)

16.3.6.1 Company Overview

16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.6.3 SWOT Analysis

16.3.7 Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc

16.3.7.1 Company Overview

16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.7.3 Financials

16.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.8 Johnson & Johnson

16.3.8.1 Company Overview

16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.8.3 Financials

16.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.9 Merck & Co. Inc.

16.3.9.1 Company Overview

16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.9.3 Financials

16.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.10 Novartis AG

16.3.10.1 Company Overview

16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.10.3 Financials

16.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.11 Pfizer Inc.

16.3.11.1 Company Overview

16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.11.3 Financials

16.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.12 Sanofi S.A.

16.3.12.1 Company Overview

16.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.12.3 Financials

16.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.13 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

16.3.13.1 Company Overview

16.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.13.3 Financials

16.3.13.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.14 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

16.3.14.1 Company Overview

16.3.14.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.14.3 Financials

16.3.14.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kefvab

Attachment