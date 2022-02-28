New York, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Satellites Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06240578/?utm_source=GNW

The global satellites market is expected to grow from $23.15 billion in 2021 to $24.86 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $31.06 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.7%.



The satellites market consists of sales of satellites by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that produce satellites.A satellite is an artificial body placed in orbit round the earth, or another planet to collect information or for communication purpose.



The market includes maintenance services provided by aerospace support and auxiliary equipment manufacturers during the equipment’s warranty period. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The main types of satellites are large satellite, mini satellite and micro satellite.The various types of orbit include low earth orbit (LEO), medium earth orbit (MEO), geosynchronous orbit (GEO), elliptical orbit that are used in scientific research, technology demonstration and verification, earth observation and remote sensing, scientific research, communication, others.



When an object revolves around another object in an oval shape, it is said to be in an elliptical orbit. The end users involved are commercial, civil, government and others.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the asatellites market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



During the forecast period, increasing demand for Direct To Home (DTH) television services globally contributed to the satellite market growth.The DTH (Direct to Home) service is basically a digital satellite service that delivers satellite television programming promptly to subscriber’s home.



According to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) Quarterly Indicator reports, in 2020, DTH has attained net pay active subscriber base of around 70.99 million with five pay DTH service providers . Since DTH (Direct to Home) service employs wireless technology, the television programs are transmitted to the subscriber’s television directly from the satellite which drove the demand for satellites, which in turn fuelled the revenues generated for the satellite market.



During the forecast period, increased competition from fiber optical cable services is expected to limit the growth of the satellite market.A satellite internet provider may not quite provide the speed needed for some online activities in comparison to the fiber optical cable internet services.



According to data published by DecisionData, in 2020, most residential fiber-optic providers have increased the download speeds up to 1,000 Mbps (1 Gbps) with matching upload speeds.Whereas as, in general, satellite internet providers offer download speeds between 12 to 100 Mbps only.



As a comparison, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) standard for high-speed connections is 25 Mbps which is far less compared to fiber optic cable internet. Thus, the added competition due to the slower speed and higher latency of satellite internet is expected to have a negative impact on the satellite market affecting the market’s growth.



The launch of Hybrid DTH Set-Top Boxes is gaining popularity in the satellite market.The Hybrid Set-Top Boxes are something that surfaced as the result of DTH operators trying to bring online content on the TV screens.



For instance, in 2020, D2h has launched an internet-enabled Android-based HD Set-Top Box and Voice-enabled stick with Alexa built-in.It is worth noting that the new Set-Top Box which has been launched by D2h is not a standard Set-Top Box which only comes with a DTH connection.



But, it is a Hybrid Set-Top Box that accumulates a DTH connection along with Over-the-Top content (OTT). A Hybrid Set-Top Box is something that will let you access both your OTT content online and the satellite TV channels side by side.



In October 2020, AAC Clyde Space, a Swedish-based company that provides small satellite solutions announced the acquisition of SpaceQuest, Ltd. for $8.4 million. The acquisition is expected to help AAC Clyde Space to grow its operations in the U.S.A and to expand Space-as-a-Service offerings. SpaceQuest, Ltd. is a Virginia-based satellite technology developer.



The countries covered in the satellites market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.





