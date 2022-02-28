Insights on the Digital OOH Advertising Global Market to 2027 - by Format Type, Application, End-user and Region

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital OOH Advertising Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global digital-out-of-home advertising market reached a value of US$ 14.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 33 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.41% during 2022-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Digital out-of-home (OOH) advertisement refers to a dynamic communication medium displayed on digital signage. These advertisements are generally installed at airports, railway stations, bus shelters, medical waiting rooms, shopping malls, retail stores, movie theatres, and on major roadways. With the growing internet penetration, advertisers are using virtual screens, projectors, motion graphics and video content for targeting specific demographics. This has led to the expansion of digital and internet-based advertising platforms across the globe. As a result, these ads are increasingly being adopted by manufacturers to promote their products in the market.



In recent years, advancements in technology, such as improved IoT connectivity, near field communication, artificial intelligence (AI), and beacons, have encouraged creativity in the DOOH industry. Advertisers can now focus on developing screens that deliver contextually relevant, intelligent and real-time content. With the development of infrastructure and a growing number of shopping complexes and malls, there has been a rise in the number of people who spend time outdoors. As a result, companies are focusing on adopting digital OOH advertising as an advertising platform to help them reach a wider audience. Moreover, the popularity of digital billboards has also been on the rise catalysed by their ability to engage audience effectively. Additionally, the cost of digital advertisements has also declined over the past few years, increasing their affordability across organisations of all sizes.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global digital OOH advertising market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on format type, application and end-user.



Breakup by Format Type:

Digital Billboards

Video Advertising

Ambient Advertising

Others

Breakup by Application:

Outdoor

Indoor

Breakup by End-User:

Retail

Recreation

Banking

Transportation

Education

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being APG - SGA, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., Global Media, JCDecaux, Lamar Advertising Company, oOh!media Limited, Outfront Media Inc., Stroer, etc.



