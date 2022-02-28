(NRXP; NRXPW) DEADLINE: Did You Suffer a Substantial Loss? Contact Johnson Fistel About Leading NRx Pharmaceuticals Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP; NRXPW). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased NRx Pharmaceuticals securities between June 1, 2021 and November 4, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). To serve as lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than March 21, 2022.

What actions may I take at this time? If you suffered a substantial loss and are interested in learning more about being a lead plaintiff, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

To join this action, you can go to: https://www.cognitoforms.com/JohnsonFistel/NRxPharmaceuticalsInc

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the ZYESAMI EUA Application contained insufficient data regarding the potential benefits and risks of ZYESAMI; (2) accordingly, the FDA was unlikely to approve the ZYESAMI EUA Application in its present form; and (3) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the NRx Pharmaceuticals class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the NRx Pharmaceuticals class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

