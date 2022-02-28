New York, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Commercial Helicopters Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06240575/?utm_source=GNW

, Enstrom Helicopter Corp. and Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.



The global commercial helicopters market is expected to grow from $26.81 billion in 2021 to $28.66 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $42.80 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.5%.



The commercial helicopters market consists of sales of helicopters, helicopter parts, and related services by entities that produce commercial helicopters for commercial purposes.The market includes MRO (Maintenance Repair and Overhaul) services provided by manufacturers during the helicopter’s warranty period.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The main types of commercial helicopters are light-weight commercial helicopters, medium-weight commercial helicopters, and heavy-weight commercial helicopters. By a number of engines, the helicopters are classified into single-engine and multi-engine that are used in oil and gas, transport, medical services, law enforcement, public safety, and others.



North America is the largest region in the commercial helicopters market in 2021.North America is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Rising usage of helicopters in emergency medical services (EMS), search and rescue (SAR), and firefighting operations are expected to drive the growth of the commercial helicopter market.Air EMS creates a significant part of the medical transport system that assists in shuttling patients, equipment, supplies, and medical personnel throughout the medical network for time-critical emergency transport as well as long-distance scheduled transfers.



According to MIT International Center for Air Transportation (ICAT), air ambulances transport approximately 400,000 patients by rotary-wing and 150,000 by fixed-wing aircraft each year in the USA, compared to 36 million transports by ground. Thus, the ever-increasing number of helicopters in EMS is one of the key drivers for the growth of the commercial helicopters market.



Stringent regulatory norms for helicopter manufacturing and development are anticipated to limit the growth of the commercial helicopters market.Due to the stringent rules in the aerospace industry, the aerospace maintenance process is highly regulated.



The authorities including the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are responsible for standards of safety, certification, and control in the aerospace industry.For instance, USA-based Boeing, Sikorsky, and Bell Helicopters must comply with the FAA’s Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) Title 14, Part 27 and Part 29, which closely mirror CS-27 and CS-29.



Hence, it is a challenge for component manufacturers to adhere to stringent regulatory norms and deliver quality outcomes.



Major companies operating in the industry are focusing on introducing technological innovations to maintain their position in the competitive business environment, which is gaining significant popularity in the commercial helicopters market.For instance, Bell, part of Textron is developing a new technology called electrically distributed anti-torque (EDAT) to decrease the sound problem.



The new system ensures enhancements to safety and operating cost, as well as a decrease in sound compared to an aircraft with a conventional tail rotor.The 429 built with EDAT technology features four fans, electrically driven, in the back of the helicopter, instead of the conventional rotor setup.



It provides key benefits to the traditional tail rotor.



In January 2020, Leonardo S.p.A., an Italian helicopter manufacturer acquired Kopter Group AG, a Swiss helicopter company for approximately $185 million. The acquisition will enable Kopter Group AG to finalize the development of the SH09, which is on its third prototype currently, and provide Leonardo S.p.A. with a new aircraft type that will add to its existing portfolio. Kopter Group AG is a Switzerland-based manufacturer of helicopters, which has designed SH09, a new-generation single-turbine helicopter.



The countries covered in the commercial helicopters market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06240575/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________