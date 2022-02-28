EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS 2021 audited annual report

English Estonian

The Management Board of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS submitted the audited financial results of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS for 2021 to the Supervisory Board for approval. In the audited report, the Group's financial results have not changed compared to the preliminary financial results published on 1 February 2022.



The consolidated sales revenue of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS in 2021 was 12.921 million euros, increasing by 20.4% year-on-year. The Group's net profit for the same period was 13.099 million euros (2020: 3.317 million euros).

The Management Board of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS proposes to the Supervisory Board and the General Meeting of Shareholders to pay a dividend of 80 eurocents per share, ie a total of 4.058 million euros.

The original document of the audited annual report of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS for the financial year 2021 has been submitted to the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange in machine-readable .xhtml format and is digitally signed (Link: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/instrument/EE3100127242/reports ).

Viljar Arakas

Board member

Tel. 6559 515

E-mail: viljar.arakas@eften.ee

Attachments