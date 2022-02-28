Digital Twin Consortium Announces Executive Director, Steering Committee Secretary

BOSTON, MA, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Digital Twin Consortium® (DTC), The Authority in Digital Twin™, announced it had appointed Ron Zahavi as Executive Director. Ron is Chief Strategist for IoT Standards, Microsoft Azure IoT, and former DTC Steering Committee Secretary. Today, Digital Twin Consortium also announced Dr. Said Tabet as Steering Committee Secretary. Said is Chief Architect, Office of the CTO, Dell Technologies, and DTC Steering Committee Member.

“We're seeing a rapid adoption of digital twins across many industries,” said Bill Hoffman, Chairman, and CEO, Object Management Group® (OMG®). “Ron and Said are right in the middle of the revolution and I'm excited to be working with them to bring digital twin solutions to market."

The DTC’s mission includes:

Building and establishing an extensive multi-faceted ecosystem

Identifying and filling gaps in technology development

Driving interoperability through frameworks and open-source code

Developing and advocating consistent best-practice methodologies

Working to influence policy and standards requirements

Publishing and amplifying architectures, statements, and viewpoints

Advancing scientific and technical research to expand the market

“Over the next few years, we envision fostering more collaboration across corporations and industries and generating requirements for digital twin standards,” said Ron Zahavi, newly appointed Executive Director, DTC. “I’m looking forward to strategizing with DTC Steering Committee and staff to ensure the DTC remains the authority on digital twin.”

Ron has extensive experience managing technology and strategy, business transformation, and integrating software and applications to meet business requirements. He represents Microsoft on several standards organizations and consortia. In addition to his role as Executive Director, DTC, Ron is on the OMG board of directors. He is a Steering Committee member of the Industry IoT Consortium® (IIC™) and co-author of the IIC IoT Security Maturity Model.

“We want to ensure companies understand the value of digital twins,” said Said, newly appointed DTC Steering Committee Secretary. “At the same time, we want to be a key technical resource for start-ups. We will continue to reduce the risk of digital twin adoption for companies of all sizes through proof-of-concept, ecosystems enablement, and industry guidance.”

With over two and a half decades in the industry, Said is a technology advisor to large multinational companies and start-ups and contributes to industry forums and consortia. He is a member of the OMG Board of Directors and IIC Steering Committee. Said is also the chair of the INCITS Secure Cloud Computing Ad-Hoc Group, ISO Editor of the Cloud Security SLA project, and a Cloud Security Alliance International Standardization Council member.

About Digital Twin Consortium

Digital Twin Consortium is The Authority in Digital Twin. It coalesces industry, government, and academia to drive consistency in vocabulary, architecture, security, and interoperability of digital twin technology. It advances digital twin technology in many industries, from Aerospace to natural resources. Digital Twin Consortium is a program of Object Management Group. For more information, visit https://www.digitaltwinconsortium.org