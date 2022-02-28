With 47 New Insurance Carriers Contributing, Verisk’s ISO Statistical Database Breaks Growth Record for 2nd Year in a Row

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk’s insurance database has broken its growth record for the second consecutive year. An additional 47 property/casualty insurers have committed to contributing their premium and loss records in 2022, gaining access to critical analytics from Verisk’s industry-leading ISO Statistical Database.



In 2020, 37 insurers joined Verisk’s statistical database. Last year, that number increased to 47 new insurers, including global, national, super-regional and regional companies—making it the most new participants to join over the past 10 years. These new contributors are expected to significantly increase the size of the statistical database’s aggregated records across its wide range of personal and commercial lines of business.

Insurers Gain Access to Nearly 30 Billion Records in Verisk’s Statistical Database

By sharing their data, contributing insurers can view aggregate premium and loss information from across the industry to help improve their decisions across a wide range of critical functions, including benchmarking, ratemaking, product development and strategic planning. Verisk’s analytics enable contributing insurers to analyze data by state, geography, and coverage, visualize loss development trends and help identify potential market opportunities.

“Our statistical database of premium and loss records – which now has close to 30 billion records – is a critical source of information for many P&C insurers,” said Neil Spector, president of underwriting solutions at Verisk. “As the database continues to grow, participating insurers gain access to increasingly valuable analytics that can help them innovate and expand in the rapidly changing marketplace.”

For more than 50 years, Verisk has been a trusted provider of data management, reporting and analytics for insurers. In recent years, Verisk has accelerated enhancements to its statistical services, making it even more efficient for insurers to contribute, access and analyze data. These enhancements include more flexible data contribution formats, automated quality controls to help insurers review and correct their data submissions, as well as ongoing access to advanced analytics which can be customized to an insurer’s precise specifications.

