Hanmi Financial Corporation Announces Redemption of Subordinated Notes Due March 30, 2027

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: HAFC, or “Hanmi”), the holding company for Hanmi Bank, today announced that it has issued a notice of redemption for its 5.45% Subordinated Notes due March 30, 2027 (the “2027 Subordinated Notes”) regarding the redemption of all of the outstanding $100 million aggregate principal amount of the 2027 Subordinated Notes. The redemption date for the 2027 Subordinated Notes is March 30, 2022 (the “Redemption Date”). A portion of the redemption will be funded with the proceeds from Hanmi’s August 20, 2021 subordinated debt offering.



The redemption price for each of the 2027 Subordinated Notes will equal 100% of the outstanding principal amount to be redeemed, plus any accrued and unpaid interest thereon. All interest accruing on the 2027 Subordinated Notes will cease to accrue on and after the Redemption Date.

Upon the redemption, Hanmi will recognize a pre-tax charge of $1.1 million for the remaining unamortized debt issuance costs associated with the 2027 Subordinated Notes.

About Hanmi Financial Corporation

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Hanmi Financial Corporation owns Hanmi Bank, which serves multi-ethnic communities through its network of 35 full-service branches and eight loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington and Georgia. Hanmi Bank specializes in real estate, commercial, SBA and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses. Additional information is available at www.hanmi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Hanmi Financial Corporation (the “Company”) cautions investors that any statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, those statements regarding operating and financial performance, financial position and liquidity, business strategies, regulatory, economic and competitive conditions, changes in the interest rate environment, legislative, accounting and regulatory changes, changes in the quality of our loan and securities portfolios, investment and expenditure plans, capital and financing needs and availability, litigation, plans and objectives, merger or sale activity, the effects of COVID-19 on our business, financial condition and results of operations, and all other forecasts and statements of expectation or assumption underlying any of the foregoing. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Investors should not rely on any forward-looking statement and should consider risks, such as changes in governmental policy, legislation and regulations, economic climate uncertainty, fluctuations in interest rate and credit risk, competitive pressures, the ability to succeed in new markets, balance sheet management, the ability to identify and remediate any material weakness in internal controls over financial reporting, and other operational factors.

Further, given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition and results of operations. The extent of such impact will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain, including when the coronavirus can be controlled and abated. As the result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related adverse local and national economic consequences, we could be subject to various risks, any of which could have a material, adverse effect on our business, financial condition, liquidity, and results of operations.

Forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management as of this date only and are further subject to additional risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set forth in our earnings release dated January 25, 2022, including the section titled “Forward Looking Statements” and the Company’s most recent Form 10-K, 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Investors are urged to review our earnings release dated January 25, 2022, including the section titled “Forward Looking Statements” and the Company’s SEC filings. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements herein.

Investor Contacts:

Romolo (Ron) Santarosa

Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

213-427-5636

Matthew Keating, CFA

Investor Relations / Financial Profiles

310-622-8230