Gase Energy and Sanatio Bio To Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday March 2, 2022

HARTFORD, Conn., Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gase Energy, Inc. (OTCIQ: GASE) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday March 2, 2022 at 1:00 - 1:30 Eastern.



This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with Sean Martin, the Company’s CEO, along with Judson Boothe, CEO of Sanatio Bio.

Mr. Martin and Boothe will perform a presentation and may subsequently open the floor for questions. Please ask your questions during the event and they will do their best to get through as many of them as possible.

Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released. https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jspei=1527672&tp_key=b6a07798f7&sti=gase

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and we will also release a link to that after the event.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

About Gase Energy, Inc.

Gase Energy Inc. was incorporated under the name Epsilon Corp. in Delaware on October 17, 2011. The Company changed its name to Great East Energy, Inc. on September 10, 2013, and to Gase Energy, Inc. on June 13, 2014. The Company's business plan is raising capital for acquisition and development purposes.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this press release contains “forward-looking information”, including “future-oriented financial information” and “financial outlook”, under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management’s beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Sean Martin, Marketing and Communications

Gase Energy, Inc.

P: 203-984-7603

sean@scmcapital.net