Epiq Appoints Legal Technology and Operations Veteran Cole Morgan as Senior Director, Legal Business Advisory

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader to law firms and corporations, announced today it has appointed Cole Morgan as senior director for Epiq’s Legal Business Advisory Group.



Morgan brings to Epiq’s clientele decades of experience, unique advisory talent and authoritative legal operations and technology expertise. In this role, he will guide corporate legal departments through strategic transformation and digitalization initiatives that advance legal services management and deliver improved outcomes.

“General counsel and legal operations leaders require high value-add advisory and transformation services in order to deliver legal services more effectively and efficiently, and with more insights from data,” said Eyal Iffergan, Managing Director, Legal Business Advisory. “Cole’s addition to our team will further enable us to help complex, global corporations build and run world-class legal operations.”



Morgan has more than 20 years of management experience in the legal technology and legal operations sectors. Prior to joining Epiq, he was vice president of operations at Onit, where he helped corporate legal departments to optimize service delivery and develop strategies that define the value of legal services within the corporation. Previously, Morgan served in an in-house legal business operations role at LyondellBasell — a multinational, Fortune 500 chemical company.

Morgan further strengthens a team that was recently named the best provider in Legal Operations by ALM in their inaugural Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards. “Our mission to empower innovation in legal service management continues to differentiate Epiq as a world-class global leader,” said Ziad Mantoura, Epiq’s Senior Vice President and General Manager, Legal & Consulting Solutions. “That mission is powered by our people, and we are thrilled to add someone of Cole’s caliber to our team. I’m sure our clients will be too.”

Morgan has an MBA from Rice University and a BBA in Management Information Systems from Texas A&M University. He is a member of CLOC and frequently speaks on issues relevant to corporate legal departments.

About Epiq Legal Transformation Services

Epiq Legal Transformation Services provides expertise and technology solutions to help in-house legal departments and law firms meet near-term challenges while empowering them to build a digital future. That vision includes driving automation into critical legal processes like spend management and contract management, incorporating innovative staffing models and turning data into actionable insights – all to improve outcomes. For more information on Epiq and its transformation services for the business of law, visit us here.

About Epiq

Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader to the legal industry and corporations, takes on large-scale, increasingly complex tasks for corporate counsel, law firms and business professionals with efficiency, clarity and confidence. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline the administration and transformation of business and legal operations, class action and mass tort, court reporting, eDiscovery, regulatory, compliance, restructuring and bankruptcy matters. Epiq subject-matter experts and technologies create efficiency through expertise and deliver confidence to high-performing clients around the world. Learn more at www.epiqglobal.com.